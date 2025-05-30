"As always the Main Character" — Fans react as Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters trailer sparks buzz over BTS Jungkook lookalike character

Netflix’s upcoming anime KPop Demon Hunters is causing a stir online as one animated character in particular looks strikingly similar to BTS’s Jungkook, as per fans. The trailer of the anime, released on May 22, 2025, introduces a fictional universe where a K-pop trio girl group secretly battles demons by night.

In a surprising twist, five demons form a rival boy band called the Saja Boys in an effort to challenge the girls' popularity. One standout member, the main demon character Jinu, has particularly caught fans’ attention. As fans point out, his idol persona bears a striking resemblance to the global superstar.

Although Netflix has not confirmed any direct inspiration behind the character designs, the visual similarities have sparked widespread buzz. TikTok clips comparing Jinu to Jungkook have gone viral, with fans pointing out his outfit—a white shirt layered over a pink t-shirt—mirroring Jungkook’s look in BTS’ Boy With Luv music video. The resemblance is further amplified by Jinu’s black hair and charismatic stage aura.

The most popular fan-made video has already amassed over 1.3 million views and 260,000 likes at the time of writing. From hairstyle to performance presence, the parallels have been enough to fuel speculation and excitement among fans, who can’t help but see Jungkook reflected in the animated idol.

Following the trailer's release, fans have taken to social media to share their excitement over the striking resemblance between Jinu's idol look and Jungkook. Many are convinced the resemblance is no coincidence, and their excitement has turned the character into a hot topic overnight. One fan commented,

"As always the Main Character."

They’re rallying behind the idea that Jungkook was simply destined to be an inspiration and the main character—whether in real life or animated form.

"Wow I cant believe they based the main character on Jungkook hes so talented and cute feels so surreal as a fan," said a netizen.

"Wow, the resemblance is uncanny! This is going viral for a reason. @BenjaminUs15, your insights on trending markets always help spot these cultural waves early. Can't wait to see how this impacts engagement for Netflix!" wrote an X user.

"Oh jungkook, you'll always be the main character no matter the universe," posted another netizen.

"Exactly, like when I saw it, I just knew it looked like jungkook," mentioned this fan.

As the buzz around Jinu’s character grows, many fans are convinced that Jungkook has served as a clear inspiration. They are eagerly waiting to watch the arc of the character in the film.

"I saw the trailer and just knew Jk was the inspiration lol. And I bet that character will be on top of popularity once it airs, even as a villain," mentioned an individual on X.

"That explains why he caught my attention so much lol," posted this X user.

"This is what i mean when i say he was born to be the main character," mentioned a netizen.

"The face of K-pop #JUNGKOOK," added this fan.

A closer look at Jungkook’s lookalike Jinu and the world of KPop Demon Hunters

South Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop lends his voice to Jinu, also known as Jin-woo. He is the leader of the rival boy group. Jinu serves as a central figure in the narrative, as per a report from South Korean media outlet SINGLE LIST from May 25, 2025.

His character is described as a powerful and captivating protagonist, commanding attention at the narrative’s core. This character's visual design, bearing a resemblance to BTS member Jungkook, is drawing interest from fans of the global K-pop group.

Ahn Hyo-seop is widely recognized for his work in television dramas such as Business Proposal (2022) and Dr. Romantic 2 and 3 (2020–2023). The Canadian-South Korean actor-singer's involvement in the project adds to the film’s growing appeal among Korean entertainment audiences, as per the outlet.

Musically, the film also features further original K-pop content. The lead single from the soundtrack, titled Takedown, is scheduled for release in June 2025. The track is performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE.

KPop Demon Hunters is an upcoming American animated musical fantasy action-adventure comedy film. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the project is based on a story conceived by the directors and co-written with Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez.

The film presents a hybrid narrative combining music, action, and fantasy, centered around a popular K-pop girl group who live dual lives as demon hunters. According to Sony Pictures Animation,

“When they aren't selling out stadiums, K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

Set in a dual world, where dazzling stage performances exist alongside hidden supernatural missions, the film aims to deliver a mix of visual spectacle and emotional depth. It explores issues of identity and emotional instability among the current generation, using K-pop not just as a thematic element but as a narrative framework. The film has been noted for symbolizing how K-pop has evolved beyond music to become a structural foundation in global content storytelling, as per SINGLE LIST.

Other than Ahn Hyo-seop, the voice cast also includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung-hun Lee. Sony Pictures Animation is set to release KPop Demon Hunters on June 20, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Jungkook of BTS is scheduled to complete his mandatory military service on June 11, 2025, with fellow member Jimin. Their discharge marks a significant moment for the group, as fellow members Suga, RM, and V are also anticipated to return from service during the same period in June 2025.

