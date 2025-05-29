Who is Evelli, the new member of YG Entertainment's upcoming K-pop girl group? All we know so far

Evelli is the first member of YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group to be officially introduced. She was revealed through a live performance video released on May 28, 2025, on the YouTube channel of YG NEXT MONSTER.

With her introduction, YG Entertainment has launched the debut rollout for its next girl group. The group, currently referred to as YG NEXT MONSTER, marks the beginning of the company's next-generation K-pop lineup.

Evelli, a 15-year-old trainee from Australia, is the first of four members to be revealed as part of YG's next-generation girl group. As per South Korean media outlet Korea Herald's report from May 28, 2025, this follows in the footsteps of BLACKPINK and BABYMONSTER.

Evelli was born on March 29, 2010, in Australia. She holds Australian nationality and stands at 163 cm, or 5 feet 4 inches. Her MBTI personality type is ENFJ, which YG Entertainment describes as that of a natural leader with "warmth and charisma."

As per the outlet, this detail has led to speculation that she may take on the leader role within the group, although this has not been officially confirmed. She has been a trainee spending the last two years under YG's training system, honing her skills in both rap and vocals. According to the label, she is an "all-rounder" with multilingual fluency in English, Korean, and Spanish.

As per Korea Herald, her skills were showcased in her debut performance video, which was a cover of Doechii’s Nosebleeds, released on May 28. The outlet reported that, the performance embodied YG's signature hip-hop style, and Evelli demonstrated a confident stage presence.

The video highlighted her ability to adapt to dynamic beat changes, switching between heavy rhythmic grooves and rapid-fire rap with control and precision. The performance received positive attention online, with many viewers noting her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie, both in appearance and aura, noted the outlet. Her appearance in the video signals the tone and potential of the group's concept.

Evelli becomes first revealed member of YG Entertainment's new girl group NEXT MONSTER

Evelli's official reveal came shortly after YG Entertainment's founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk confirmed plans to debut a new four-member girl group. On May 26, 2025, Yang revealed that the group would be introduced member by member in a similar rollout style to that of BABYMONSTER.

He also stated that each member would eventually pursue solo music, signaling long-term investment in individual artistry. While the exact debut timeline for NEXT MONSTER remains undisclosed, as per Korea Herald, industry officials stated that a debut in 2025 is unlikely.

This was reported after considering that only the first member had been introduced, with no formal promotion schedule being announced. Industry insiders expect that the group's full launch would likely take place in 2026.

Yang also emphasized that the company's current priority was to support BABYMONSTER's growth throughout 2025. However, keeping in mind the pattern of YG's past group debuts, fans are anticipating a 2026 summer debut for NEXT MONSTER.

Evelli is the only confirmed member of NEXT MONSTER as of now. The identities of the remaining 3 members are expected to be revealed gradually in the coming weeks.

The group's current name, NEXT MONSTER, is being used as the working title for the debut project, though it is unclear whether it will serve as the final group name. In the teaser poster and video, YG has asked fans and the public to evaluate the trainees based on what they see and hear. Yang has also suggested a focus on raw talent and performance rather than pre-existing fame.

As the debut process unfolds, more content featuring Evelli and the upcoming members is expected, as Korea Heral reports. The agency will gradually offer insight into the group's overall concept, sound, and image.

