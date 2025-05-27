"YG without BLACKPINK? NOTHING"— Fans react as YG Entertainment shares hit 52-week high amid the group's comeback news

YG Entertainment’s stock soared to a 52-week high following the long-awaited news of BLACKPINK’s full-group comeback. The trading board of Korea Exchange (KRX) KOSDAQ (Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) shared the news as per the Metro Newspaper report published on May 26, 2025. They shared that the company saw its shares climb above the 80,000 KRW mark during early trading on May 26, marking a significant milestone for the agency.

According to the report, YG Entertainment’s stock was trading at 79,800 KRW that morning, marking a 900 KRW increase (1.14%) from the prior day's closing price. The upward momentum continued, and soon shares peaked at 81 thousand KRW, which was their highest value in a year.

This followed soon after Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment’s executive producer, confirmed the group’s long-anticipated comeback. In a video interview posted on the company’s official blog, he stated,

“I think we will soon be able to announce the release of BLACKPINK's new song.”

This confirmation ended months of speculation and hinted at BLACKPINK’s first official group release in approximately 2 years and 8 months. The upcoming release would follow the drop of their second full-length album, BORN PINK, in September 2022.

Although the group released the track THE GIRLS as a game OST afterward, there were no formal group activities or music promotions after it. The new announcement not only sparked excitement among fans but also generated strong investor confidence, reflecting the K-pop group's influence on YG’s market value.

Industry analysts and fans alike pointed to the comeback as a potential turning point for the agency’s financial performance. One fan commented,

"YG without BLACKPINK? NOTHING!"

Fans took to social media to express mixed emotions—ranging from frustration at YG’s handling of the group to acknowledgment of BLACKPINK’s impact on the company’s success. While some celebrated the return, others criticized the agency’s dependence on the quartet and its alleged lack of appreciation for the members.

"On one hand, some are saying "BP ERA IS OVER" If the BP era is over, does that mean the YG era is also over? You can see the difference between the YG era before BP's contract renewal and after. Investors only care about Blackpink," said one netizen.

"No wonder YG doesn't want to let go of BP," mentioned an X user.

"The power that BLACKPINK hold," wrote another netizen.

Amid the buzz surrounding BLACKPINK’s confirmed group comeback, fans continued to dissect details of the announcement. While the news reignited excitement, it also stirred skepticism over YG’s priorities and the scope of the group’s return.

"Thanks to the announcement of BLACKPINK's new music release, YG Entertainment's shares reached their highest peak in over 52 weeks," wrote a fan.

"New song... am i greedy to expect full album with 12 songs????" wrote an individual on X.

"So it was "song" not "songs"," mentioned one netizen.

YG Entertainment unveils major comeback plans: BLACKPINK's global tour, Babymonster and Treasure set for new releases

In addition to confirming BLACKPINK’s return, Yang Hyun-suk outlined the upcoming schedules for other YG Entertainment artists. As per a report by South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz, rookie group BABYMONSTER is set to drop a pre-release track titled HOT SAUCE on July 1. This will be followed by a second single in September and their first mini-album on October 1.

Meanwhile, TREASURE is gearing up for a comeback with a new mini-album slated for release on September 1, ahead of a global tour kicking off in October.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is officially returning to the global stage with their highly anticipated DEADLINE World Tour, marking their first group tour since BORN PINK wrapped in 2023. The new tour kicks off with back-to-back shows in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5 and 6, 2025, and will take the group across multiple continents through early 2026.

The tour launches at Goyang Stadium before heading to North America, where they will perform in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York. In August, the group will head to Europe for major stadium shows in Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London.

After a brief break, the group will resume the tour in October, starting in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, followed by 3 nights in Bangkok. November dates include Jakarta, the Philippines, and Singapore. The tour concludes in early 2026 with shows at Tokyo Dome in Japan and in Hong Kong.

Here’s the full list of cities and venues for BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour:

July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA – SoFi Stadium

July 18: Chicago, USA – Soldier Field

July 22–23: Toronto, Canada – Rogers Stadium

July 26–27: New York, USA – Citi Field

August 2–3: Paris, France – Stade de France

August 6: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

August 9: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

August 15–16: London, UK – Wembley Stadium

October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung National Stadium

October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium

November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena

November 29–30: Singapore – National Stadium

January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

The DEADLINE World Tour not only marks the group’s live comeback but also reinforces their global status with some of the biggest stadiums on the map. Public ticket sales for this upcoming concert began on May 15, with a two-ticket limit per show in place to give more fans a fair chance at securing seats.

The announcement of BLACKPINK’s tour schedule has amplified the buzz surrounding their comeback, with fans eagerly looking forward to seeing the group reunite on stage after nearly 3 years.

