On May 8, 2025, BLACKPINK released a new video on their official social media platforms, teasing the upcoming concert in July. The video was released hours before the pre-sale for the Goyang Stadium opens. However, fans expressed their desire for news regarding the group's comeback before the tour commenced.
The fans are waiting for the group's comeback since they renewed their contract for group activities with YG Entertainment. As reported by The Straits Times on December 6, 2023, the label announced in an official statement:
"With YG’s full support, Blackpink plans to repay the love of fans around the world with activities commensurate with their global status, including the release of a new album and a large-scale world tour.”
With the tour dates announced, fans took to the internet, demanding that the label share information about their upcoming comeback. One fan stated that the group needs to release their comeback teaser before the world tour.
"GIRL STOP IT WITH THE WORLD TOUR. WE NEED THE COMEBACK TEASER FIRST OF ALL," commented a fan on X.
Similar comments continued on X, where fans sought information about BLACKPINK's comeback before the tour began.
"Be so fr. I just lost my interest with all these tour announcements like post the teaser or just nothing at all until the teaser.let me move on with my life pfft," another fan commented.
"Are you crazy. No another announcement for the news music. We need more comeback before the tour," reacted another fan.
"All very nice. But what about the comeback? What we want most is information about it," another fan said on X.
More fan reactions stated that the concert tour still does not have an official name.
"I love (hate) how no one has any idea abt the comeback neither the tour, we're just relaying on good vibes and memories," said another fan on X.
"Imagine that the tour is called "Blackpink Memories" and so we only have old songs and a comeback AFTER the tour ??Just imagine…," another fan added.
"blackpink tour starting in 2 months and the only thing we have is… a tour… a tour that doesn’t even have a proper name… the members themselves don’t know anything about this tour. alleged their comeback before but yet still no teaser… this is such a joke," said a fan on X.
More about BLACKPINK and their upcoming World Tour
The group, consisting of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, debuted in 2016 with the single album, Square One. Previously, the group was appointed as the honorary members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for their advocacy work on climate change awareness in 2023.
They were also included on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list and named Time's Entertainer of the Year in 2022.
The group is all set to embark on their fourth concert tour on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, concluding on January 18, 2026, at Tokyo Dome in Japan.
YG Entertainment dropped a poster detailing the schedule for the upcoming world tour, featuring a 10-city stadium tour across East Asia, North America, and Europe on February 19, 2025.
Schedule for the 2025 BLACKPINK World Tour
- July 5, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- July 6, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- July 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium
- July 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium
- July 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, USA – Soldier Field
- July 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium
- July 23, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium
- July 26, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field
- July 27, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field
- August 2, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- August 3, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- August 6, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
- August 9, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic
- August 15, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- August 16, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- January 16, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
- January 17, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
- January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
In other news, BLACKPINK member Lisa confirmed that the upcoming album is in the works, as reported by Billboard on May 5, 2025. However, its release date has yet to be announced by the label.