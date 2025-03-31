"BTS success really triggered the whole country" — Fans react as YG Entertainment faces allegations of hiring people to hate the group

On March 31, 2025, a former employee of YG Entertainment alleged that the company had engaged in hiring individuals to disseminate negative content aimed at tarnishing the reputation of BTS.

This whistleblower claimed to possess extensive data, reportedly amounting to terabytes, containing unreleased content from seven different companies. The individual reportedly released the content on Discord, where each folder was named after each agency and contained between 23 TB to 223 TB of data.

This included major players referred to as the "BIG3" such as YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment. Along with them were HYBE, CUBE Entertainment, Blockberry, and RWB.

Additionally, the individual (@YG Leaker) posted on Discord that they disliked BTS and are a BLACKPINK fan. The leaker claimed that it was YG Entertainment's fault for storing such incriminating data on their servers that could be easily accessed by employees. The individual also revealed that he got fired recently and hence decided to leak the data online.

Furthermore, the person also made another claim that BTS is making their group comeback in 2026 instead of 2025.

The person also disclosed an audio clip of a questionable song and claimed that it was recorded in 2012 by a member of the group. The song and its lyrics aren't known, as it was immediately deleted by the person.

Fans were quick to jump into the ongoing controversy after learning that the alleged leaker admitted to hating the HYBE boy band. Fans claimed that YG Entertainment allegedly hired people who disliked the HYBE group. One fan wrote on X:

"Lmao, not BTS!!!! You mean to say that YG only hire the employees to hate BTS? BTS success really triggered the whole country huh"

Fan communities, particularly those supporting the Dynamite group (known as ARMY), expressed outrage over the leaker's claims.

"The only thing that has been leaked about BTS is a decade old demo but it was not sung by them. Also the leaker likes every other group except BTS so if there was anything, BTS would've been first. I think we can lay back now. But remember the portal is always there for use," a fan wrote.

"It doesn't matter we don't take chances. Report that page to oblivion. We don't take chances," another fan wrote.

"I dont understand how they have data from groups of different companies if they're doing this out of spite for getting fired," another fan said.

Many questioned the authenticity of the person's claims.

"Isn't it obvious that whenever an idol is in trouble they use bts? The things that have come out seem like invented things from 2017," a fan remarked.

"I think it's a rejected demo + the account who posted the leaks on YouTube is getting sued ig cuz all the videos got erased from the channel that first posted the leaks," another fan said.

"Why would anyone believe him in the first place? how do you know it's true.." another fan added.

BIGHIT MUSIC shares that perpetrators who targeted BTS with malicious content were identified and sent for prosecution

On March 31, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC intensified its legal actions against individuals responsible for malicious activities targeting the globally renowned group.

In a statement released on March 31, BIGHIT MUSIC detailed the progress of its legal proceedings. The company filed multiple criminal complaints against individuals engaging in defamation, personal attacks, s*xual harassment, and the dissemination of unfounded information about the K-pop group.

The agency shared an update via Weverse that it had identified the perpetrators. Some were fined while a few were sent for prosecution. The agency sued YouTuber Sojang, aka Taldeok Camp, for 76 million won in damages.

BIGHIT MUSIC said:

"As you may have seen in the media, the first-instance court has ruled that “Taldeok Camp,” a so-called “cyber wrecker” YouTuber, is liable for damages amounting to 76 million won (approximately $51,630). “Taldeok Camp” has filed an appeal since, and we are actively responding in the appellate process."

The agency continued:

"At the end of last year, a serious criminal act, including stalking, was committed against our artist, prompting an immediate action on our part. We filed a report to the police, and the perpetrator was arrested in flagrante delicto, subsequently detained, and prosecuted. Earlier this year, the court sentenced the perpetrator to a fine of 10 million won (approximately $6,800)."

In other news, five of the seven BTS members are serving in the South Korean military. Namjoon (RM) and Taehyung (V) will be discharged on June 10, while Jimin and Jungkook will return on June 11, 2025. Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, will be discharged on June 21.

Jin and j-hope were discharged in June and October 2024, respectively. j-hope is currently on his solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE.

