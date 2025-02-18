“Lets not be too insensitive” — ARMYs criticize netizens for allegedly fueling hate against BTS' SUGA amidst Kim Sae-ron's death

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul residence at the age of 24. Authorities confirmed it to be a s*icide, with no signs of foul play detected. Kim Sae-ron, who began her career as a child actress, was renowned for her role in Bloodhounds.

Ad

Her career faced challenges following a DUI incident in May 2022, which led to significant public scrutiny and a hiatus from acting. Despite attempts to return to the screen, including a role in Netflix's Bloodhounds, the repercussions of the incident continued to affect her life.

In the aftermath of Kim Sae-ron's death, discussions surfaced about her 2022 DUI incident. Some online users highlighted SUGA's previous DUI incident, stating that the actress allegedly received more criticism than the BTS idol.

Ad

Trending

This resulted in heated exchanges among fans of various K-pop groups. They criticized individuals who used Kim Sae-ron's tragedy to reignite old controversies. One fan wrote on X,

"I think you néed to get a grip and stop validating a group of people who basically slaughter her joy and diminish her hope. Let's not be too insensitive and blame it on anyone in order to save faced."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens highlighted the severity of Kim Sae-ron's tragic death and asked everyone to be considerate.

"Humanity in Kpop stan didn't exist," a fan wrote.

"They'll learn when they'll get sued for defamation," another fan wrote.

"There are just stupid people in K-pop fandoms, it's nothing new," another fan added.

Several fans highlighted how some netizens "don't care" about the situation and how this would affect the deceased and her family.

Ad

"They won't listen. They don't care. As long as they can spread hatred, they're content. There's no point in trying to reason with them, or appeal to the empathy they don't have. They do not care," a fan emphasized.

"I feel sad for those haters parents they don't know their children are wishing for someone's life to be spoiled," another fan remarked.

Ad

"South Koreans need to rethink their extremely toxic cancel culture. The way they treat the very people that bring them joy when the idols/celebrities make a mistake is really diabolic," another fan added.

More about BTS' SUGA and late Kim Sae-ron's respective DUI incidents

Ad

On May 18, 2022, actress Kim Sae-ron was involved in a DUI incident in the Cheongdam-dong area of Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Around 8 a.m., Kim's vehicle collided with multiple objects, including lampposts and guardrails, causing significant property damage.

Subsequent police investigations revealed that her blood alcohol concentration was well above the legal limit.

In response to the incident, the actress issued a handwritten apology, expressing deep remorse for her actions and acknowledging the disappointment caused to her fans and the public. She stated,

Ad

"I had an accident yesterday, May 18 at around 8 am in Gangnam that damaged public property. At that time, I made a big mistake while drunk. Due to my misjudgment and behavior, I have caused damage to merchants, citizens, and people who are recovering from the accident."

She added:

"I had to act more carefully and responsibly, but I was unable to. I sincerely apologize." (as translated by Papago).

Ad

The legal proceedings culminated on April 5, 2023, when the Seoul Central District Court imposed a fine of 20 million won (approximately $13,871.12) on Kim Sae-ron for violating traffic laws related to drunk driving.

This incident led to her withdrawal from the drama Trolley, and eventual departure from her agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

BTS member SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, faced a DUI incident on August 6, 2024. He was found operating an electric scooter while intoxicated near his residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, around 11:15 p.m.

Ad

Police reports indicated that SUGA's blood alcohol level was 0.227 percent, significantly exceeding South Korea's legal limit of 0.08 percent for driver's license revocation.

Following the incident, SUGA was cooperative with law enforcement and admitted to all charges during a three-hour police questioning session on August 23, 2024. The case was subsequently forwarded to the prosecution on August 30, 2024.

In September 2024, prosecutors concluded the case by imposing a summary fine on SUGA for the DUI offense. He was fined 15 million won ($10,403.34).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Sae-ron's incident led to significant career setbacks, including project withdrawals and agency separation. Her case has now sparked conversations about the mental health challenges faced by celebrities and the public scrutiny they face.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, it is crucial to seek professional help or contact local support services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback