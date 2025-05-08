"Racist and transphobic" — Fans slam Azealia Banks for calling BLACKPINK’s Lisa "ladyboy" after her Met Gala appearance

Azealia Banks is again catching heat online after making remarks about BLACKPINK's Lisa. On May 6, 2025, American rapper reacted to the K-pop idol's 2025 Met Gala appearance with a now-viral post on X.

Lisa wore a bold costume to the affair, joining her BLACKPINK members, Jennie and Rosé, on the red carpet. Her ensemble featured a glittering black jacket layered over a strapless bodysuit.

It was paired with matching stockings and a jeweled waist chain. Lisa finished the appearance with a pearl-detailed LV clutch, and blonde wore her hair in a bun. Photos spread fast online. Banks then commented, calling her a "ladyboy," a slang term tied to transgender women in Southeast Asia.

"Nah high all these kpop b*tches are probably boys because how else would they have stamina like that? It’s DEFINITELY GIVING Why haven’t I noticed this before …. It’s like, right there lmao," the Banks added further.

The reactions to Banks' post were immediate.

"Racist and transphobic? Damn, you’re not just ugly, you’re a whole walking red flag. Must be exhausting being that sh*tty of a person 24/7," an X user commented.

A fan comment on Azealia Banks' post (Image via X/@Acervajisoo)

Netizens called the remarks offensive, saying the language was both racially insensitive and disrespectful to trans people. Many flagged the use of regional terms to attack someone's background and identity.

"You have to be a very bitter and unloving person to say such absurd things as the ones you mentioned, in addition to being racist and transphobic just improve," a fan remarked.

"Someone is looking for a little attention since they don’t have it at home 🥺," a user mentioned.

"It gets to a point where I genuinely hope she sues you for defamations because your baseless accusations are rooted in nothing more than racism," a person shared.

More similar fan remarks.

"Just because she looks more like a woman than you do 😂😂😂😂. Bitter much? You have trash talked so many other people in the past, it’s time to accept that the issue is YOU and no one else. Must be so hard to look in the mirror every morning eh? Racist and homophobic POS," a netizen said.

"If Lisa a Ladyboy, you better ask her for an advice abt how she take care of herself you azegorilla🦍🦍," a viewer noted.

"Calling her a ladyboy yet you’re shaped like a grandfather…," another fan added.

Azealia Banks’ past remarks on BLACKPINK's Lisa

Azealia Banks endured major backlash earlier this year over a series of online messages about BLACKPINK's Lisa. The situation began on March 1, 2025, when a follower asked for her views on Lalisa's solo record, Alter Ego. Banks responded briefly, saying she doesn't follow K-pop.

Expand Tweet

The conversation grew more heated on April 12, after Lisa's appearance at Coachella. Banks published a post using offensive language toward the Thai performer and suggested she should return to her home country. The post was widely criticized, with many calling it discriminatory.

Azealia Banks' comment on Lisa (Image via X/@azealiaslacewig)

Subsequently, on April 22, she brought up BTS's Jungkook amid a different variance with internet personality Ducki. While commenting on the influencer's appearance, Banks compared Ducki's figure to Jungkook's, implying that her muscular shape was atypical for women.

The BLACKPINK rapper made her debut at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025, but her debut look sparked debate online. Viewers mistook one stitched portrait on her Louis Vuitton outfit for civil rights figure Rosa Parks, setting off a surge of backlash.

Louis Vuitton addressed the concern in a statement to The New York Times, explaining that American visual artist Henry Taylor created the figures. The illustrations, they clarified, were of people from the artist's personal life.

