“Leave Jungkook out of this” — Fans divided over Azealia Banks’ remark referencing BTS’ idol’s physique in personal online feud

On Monday, April 22, American rapper Azealia Banks drew attention for name-dropping BTS' Jungkook amid an ongoing feud with an influencer known as Ducki. The incident unfolded on X, where Azealia Banks seemingly shared a zoomed-in image of Ducki, criticizing various aspects of her appearance.

In one of her posts, Banks commented on the influencer's waist, claiming it doesn't look like a woman's body since women allegedly don't cut like the muscles Ducki had in those shared images. The rapper added that the influencer's physique was giving "Jungkook," referencing the BTS member. This comment left many fans uneasy and angered.

Azealia Banks' X posts (Image via X/@azealiaslacewig)

They felt that bringing the K-pop idol into a feud that doesn't concern him was unnecessary. Additionally, some fans suggested that the rapper may have used the idol's name to garner more attention to her X posts. On the other hand, some fans weren't too upset about the name-dropping.

Many interpreted Azealia Banks' comment as a compliment, suggesting that she meant Ducki's chiseled and snatched waist looks similar to Jungkook's body. Therefore, a few mixed reactions about the incident have been popping up on the internet. One fan on X commented:

Fan reaction (Image via X/@2seokoobisbride)

"WHY IS HE BEING DRAGGED INTO THISSSSS" said a fan on X

"i don’t even know why you would try to use jungkook as a drag, armys finna get on your a*s ouu im excited," added another fan.

"Well no. I know for a fact he don’t look like that gurl you don’t even know him that well so BYE," commented a netizen.

Meanwhile, some fans weren't too offended by the comment and took it as a subtle compliment towards the idol.

"i was about to say leave him out of this but yes main pop boy name drop!" stated a fan.

"the way this isn't even an insult... yk what i'll take it," added an X user.

"Peak male body btw," said a netizen.

"So her body tea!! That’s a win baby," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jung-kook, is a South Korean singer-songwriter housed under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. He debuted in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He stands as one of the vocalists of the group.

Through BTS' albums and his SoundCloud, he has released many solo tracks, such as My Time, Still With You, Euphoria, etc. However, he made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), in July 2023. He soon followed it up with his solo debut album, GOLDEN, in November 2024, with Standing Next To You as its title track.

In December 2023, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory military service. Jungkook and Jimin enlisted through the Buddy System, which is a system followed in the South Korean military where siblings, close friends, and other companions can choose to enlist side-by-side with their companions to smooth the enlistment journey.

Regardless, in June 2024, for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, the idol rolled out a pre-recorded track, Never Let Go. The track was a heartfelt dedication to the love and relationship he shares with his fandom, ARMYs. The idol is expected to be released from the military in June 2025.

