“I’ll believe when they drop some pics” — Fans react as BLACKPINK reportedly wraps jacket shoot for long-anticipated album after months of silence

On May 27, 2025, K-media Ilgan Sports reported that BLACKPINK completed a jacket shoot for their next record in Seoul last week, per multiple insiders from the music scene. The girl group has moved a step closer to their long-awaited return.

Ad

On May 26, YG Entertainment's lead producer, Yang Hyun-seok, shared via the company's official YouTube channel that an announcement about BLACKPINK's upcoming track could arrive soon.

"Although we don't have a confirmed date yet, news about BLACKPINK's new song will also be announced soon," YG's chief creator asserted.

Ad

Trending

Since the concept shoot is completed, the release is expected to be a whole project, not just a digital drop. For the past few years, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa have each handled solo ventures, ranging from music and acting to fashion and brand gigs.

This will be the group's first comeback since their last album, Born Pink, launched on September 16, 2022. While updates on their return have surfaced before, many fans have been waiting for official content.

Ad

"I’ll believe when they drop some pics 😂😂," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Industry sources suggest the new release could coincide with the quartet's world tour. The quartet's comeback plans were set in motion last year when Yang organized a dedicated team to handle the preparation early on. Reports say the production is moving without delays, and the members are said to be actively participating.

The shoot is rumored to involve international themes, though YG has yet to comment on this. With the completion of the visual shoot and YG's public remarks, signs point to progress. However, BLINKs are still skeptical.

Ad

"Were they even in the same space while the shoot???" a fan remarked.

"So basically it’s their concert comeback 🤣," a user mentioned.

"New way of media play 🤣," a person shared.

The update comes after several BLACKPINK fan accounts announced they would shut down, pointing to a lack of clear communication from YG.

Some are asking if the group has even started recording. Others think there may be no comeback before the tour since the music might still be edited.

Ad

"Waitttt so the production of album didn't started yet????" a netizen said.

"Have they recorded song yet ?" a viewer noted

"No comeback before world tour i fear cuz the editing is probably not yet done 🚶🏻‍♂️," another fan added.

BLACKPINK kicks off tour amid music release mystery

BLACKPINK is set to commence its global tour, Deadline, on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex in South Korea. YG Entertainment confirmed the tour plans earlier this year, announcing a video in February.

Ad

Ad

After announcing the tour, sources said BLACKPINK is working on fresh tracks. Each member even teased hints about the upcoming project. However, the group's new music details are still unclear, which has sparked questions among fans.

Meanwhile, tickets for the tour were already made available. This tour is the group's first in almost two years, following their record-breaking Born Pink tour, which made history as the highest-grossing girl group tour.

The upcoming tour includes 18 shows across 10 cities, with stops in Seoul, LA, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, and Tokyo. The setlist will feature group hits and songs from each member's solo work.

Ad

The July shows in Goyang may reveal if BLACKPINK will perform any new songs live. YG has not confirmed this yet.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour Asia leg kicks off this October in Kaohsiung. The group will perform in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore through November. After a short break in December, the tour wraps with two shows in Hong Kong in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More