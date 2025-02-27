"5th gen Leaders"- Fans celebrate as BABYMONSTER's 'DRIP' music video hits 200 million views on YouTube

On February 27, 2025, BABYMONSTER's music video for the song Drip surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it the group's third music video to achieve this milestone, after Batter Up and Sheesh.

The current view count of the music video stands at 200,345,277. As reported by Maeil Business Newspaper, Drip's MV reached the 200 million mark on YouTube at 3:13 PM KST. This achievement occurred 118 days after its release on November 1, 2024.

Fans of the girl group were ecstatic about the news and rushed online to express their excitement. They praised BABYMONSTER, with one fan calling them the fifth-generation "leaders" in K-pop.

"5th gen Leaders," a fan remarked on X.

Fans' reactions continued to pour in as they congratulated the group and praised their achievements. A few fans also cheered for their fandom, called Monstiez.

"Wow! Daebakk, congratulations uri BAEMON-Deul~ Good job's monstiez," commented a fan.

"LET'S KEEP GOING #MONSTIEZ!!!" exclaimed another.

"COME ON LET'S KEEP GOING FO #BABYMONSTER!! I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM!! KEEP WATCHING THEIR MUSIC VIDS #MONSTIEZ!!!" wrote one other fan.

The group also received high praise for their songs, with netizens noting that BABYMONSTER have "never disappointed" their fans.

"Baby monster step by step on top," a netizen reacted.

"The only 5th gen group that got 5 song above 100million stream. Baemon is the definition of stable n consistent not only depends on 1 song," commented another X user.

"I have been a fan since they first started and they never have disappointed. What an amazing group of ladies," remarked a fan.

Amidst all of these reactions, a fan even predicted the next milestone for the track, tweeting,

"Congrats girls next target 300m before July."

More about BABYMONSTER and the lead single, Drip, from their debut studio album

BABYMONSTER, also referred to as BAEMON, was formed by YG Entertainment and consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. They officially debuted as a group on April 1, 2024, with their eponymous EP, Babymons7er.

The group members were selected through a reality show called Last Evaluation, where they were judged and mentored by YG founder and CEO Yang Hyun-suk along with other label members, including Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung-hoon of WINNER, Lee Su-hyun of AKMU, and Jennie and Lisa of BLACKPINK.

In an interview with Billboard in July 2024, vocalist Rami shed light on the group's name, saying,

"'BABY’ describes our unlimited possibilities, youth, and that we’re bringing something new to the scene. And ‘MONSTER’ describes our monster-like skills. "

Meanwhile, Drip was the lead single from BABYMONSTER's debut studio album of the same name, which was released by YG Entertainment on November 1, 2024. The song was penned by Sandra Wilkström, YG, Airplay, Masta Wu, Choice37, and Sonny, while its composition involved Wilkström, G-Dragon, Airplay, and Illjun, with the latter two handling the arrangement.

The track peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and at number 16 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. In a November 2024 article, Billboard described the song as a "tight-and-mighty K-pop jam" incorporating dance music, hip-hop, EDM, and powerhouse pop elements.

In other news, BABYMONSTER successfully launched their Hello Monsters world tour in Seoul's KSPO DOME on January 25 & 26, 2025. The band will connect with their fans globally in 14 cities, including the US, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei.

