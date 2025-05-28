"Stop debuting minors"— Fans divided as YG Entertainment introduces first member of their upcoming girl group

On May 27, YG Entertainment posted a video featuring the first member of their upcoming girl group, revealed to be named Evelli. The video was posted to YG NEXT MONSTER's social media accounts.

Ad

The video introduces her as YG Next Monster No.1, Evelli, who is 15 years old, and her nationality is Australian. She performed the cover of the track Nosebleeds by Doechii, showcasing her rapping skills.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At the end of the video, additional information about the training was shared. Evelli is a 15-year-old from Australia whose MBTI is ENFJ. She knows English, Korean, and Spanish and has been training with YG Entertainment for the past two years. She is an all-rounder in the group, excelling in both rap and vocals.

In the bio, under her MBTI, it states that she is a natural leader with warmth and charisma, which suggests she may be the leader of the group.

Ad

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about YG Entertainment's newest idol. While many were excited to see what Evelli and the new girl group bring to the table, others raised questions regarding Evelli's age. One netizen remarked on X, stating that K-pop should stop debuting minors.

"All honesty I need KPop to stop debuting minors. No one under 17 should be debuted. IDC how many debuted before as minors it's still wrong," commented a fan on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where they criticized the debut of minors in the upcoming groups in the company.

"Geez let her at least wait until she’s 18 to debut. I’m so tired of the music industry molding and creating manufactured musicians… she sounds good but at what expense? She’s too young to even understand or have developed a genuine understanding of her own identity," another netizen commented on X.

Ad

"Is anyone gonna talk about her age??? Like comon guys when did we start normalising debuting of literal children. And i can already see the X wannabe comments, that grp is in for one hell of a hate train," reacted a netizen on X.

"A minor again?...YG are you struggling to find some adults? Best of luck to the girls but this is kind of ridiculous," remarked another netizen.

Ad

But many fans expressed their excitement over the debut of the upcoming group and praised Evelli's talent.

"Wow she’s actually so good !! From the rap tone to the swag and stage presence not to mention her visuals too. AND she’s an Aussie," wrote a fan on X.

"What a talented and beautiful girl. Yes, she is young, but you can see the potential in her!" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

"She is 15 but already has so much charisma and swag she has this rap voice she is also very pretty," added another fan.

YG Entertainment unveiled its future plans, BLACKPINK's comeback, and the upcoming group's debut

Ad

On May 26, 2025, YG Entertainment released a video interview featuring YG's executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk. He shared updates about YG's artists and the upcoming debuts.

Yang Hyun-suk revealed that BLACKPINK would be releasing new music soon, marking the group's first release in nearly three years. YG Entertainment's rookie group, BABYMONSTER, is also set to launch their pre-released single, titled Hot Sauce, on July 1, 2025.

He also revealed YG Entertainment's plans to launch new girl and boy groups. Yang Hyun-suk confirmed that the company is preparing two new boy bands and two girl groups. He further disclosed that the boy bands might be able to make their debut in 2026.

Ad

Yang also stated that one of the girl groups has four members. YG Entertainment will release the practice videos of the upcoming girl group to build anticipation among fans. He stated, as reported by The Korean Herald on May 26, 2025,

“As we did before, we want the public to evaluate them exactly as they are.”

The official debut date for the new group has yet to be confirmed by YG Entertainment, as reported by the same publication.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More