"Are there no good names left in kpop"- Internet divided as WM Entertainment announces first girl group in 10 years ‘USPEER', since OH MY GIRL

USPEER by WM Entertainment is the latest addition to the list of 2025 girl group debuts, with companies breaking their years-long streak of debuting no girl groups. This group would be the label's first girl group in 10 years since Oh My Girl, which debuted in 2015.

WM Entertainment announced the coming of USPEER at midnight on March 24, local time. The rookie group's social media accounts were launched along with a motion logo video.

Further details about the group are awaited, but the label has confirmed the group's debut in the first half of 2025. However, fans are divided over the group's name. They expressed their thoughts on X about yet another unusual group name in recent times.

"USPEER... are there no good names left in kpop," one fan said.

The group name, pronounced as You-spear, has drawn criticism from fans. With labels coming up with one unconventional name after another, fans are not delighted with WM Entertainment's upcoming girl group's name.

"Arent there other names avail to use why every grp got uglee names nowadays," a user wrote.

"Unfortunately this group name is very nugu coded," another user replied.

"Who's coming up with group names these days," a fan wrote.

WM Entertainment is home to K-pop groups B1A4, Oh My Girl, and ONF. Despite the mixed feelings towards the group's name, fans were also intrigued by the group. They hoped for the group to not have minors and were also excited to know that ONF will be seniors now.

"They're ratio'ing this but if it has a proper identity and no filled with children (very unlikely) I'd tune in," a user wrote.

"This logo kinda rules actually.......they have my attention" another user wrote

"SUDDENLY WE HAVE ONF DONGSAENG GROUP!? ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!" a fan wrote.

WM Entertainment announces USPEER: What we know so far

WM Entertainment launched USPEER's official logo with a motion logo teaser. The short 9-second teaser opens with a speech bubble-like symbol, which then extends to form the group's name in teal metallic blue with a sheen. A futuristic techno beat is heard in the video, hinting that the group might lean towards themes of futurism, and electronic music.

Some fans have also speculated that the group will have six members who were formerly backup dancers for Oh My Girl. The age range is speculated to be 16-17 years. The group was rumored to debut last year, but there were no confirmed reports. A tweet after Oh My Girls' concert last year surfaced online following the group's debut announcement.

According to Star News, WM Entertainment said the following about the rookie group's debut:

"We will be launching a new girl group, USPEER, in the first half of this year. We are happy to present a new team after a long period of preparation. We will approach K-POP fans around the world with USPEER's unique music and performances, created by concentrating our know-how over the years. We ask for your great interest."

Further details on the group's debut are awaited.

