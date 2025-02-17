Who are the members of KiiiKiii? Ages, stage names, & all you need to know about Starship Entertainment's new girl group

KiiiKiii is an upcoming five-piece K-pop girl group scheduled to debut under Starship Entertainment on March 24, 2025. As announced by Starship Entertainment, the members of the upcoming K-pop girl group include LeeSol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum, and Kya. They will be debuting with the release of their first EP, UNCUT GEM.

Prior to the official debut in March, the members are also expected to roll out a pre-release single, I Do Me, on February 24. Previously, KiiiKiii's official social media accounts, such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Daum Cafe, Twitter, and YouTube, were launched on February 10.

On February 17, the group's official website was launched, revealing the members' profile photos along with the concept images for their upcoming debut EP release. After the launch of their social media accounts, fans have also been intrigued about the unique and interesting promotions for the upcoming girl group. The following article will unveil everything we know so far about the members of KiiiKiii.

All you need to know about the members of Starship Entertainment's upcoming K-pop girl group, KiiiKiii

Here's everything we know so far about the members of KiiiKiii, Starship's latest K-pop girl group:

1) LeeSol

Lee Su-min, or LeeSol (stage name), was born on September 18, 2005, in Angcheon-gu, Mok-dong, Seoul, South Korea. She completed her education at Seoul Mogun Elementary School, Mogul Middle School, and Jinmyeon Girls' High School, respectively. She was a trainee for three years under Starship Entertainment after joining the agency in 2022.

2) Sui

Lee Su-bin, or Sui (stage name), was born in 2006 in South Korea. She's known for her skills as a vocalist. As a new face in the industry, not much information about this KiiiKiii member has been revealed yet.

3) Jiyu

Seo Ji-yu, or Jiyu (stage name), was born in 2006 in South Korea. As a K-pop rookie, not much information about this KiiiKiii member has been revealed yet.

4) Haum

Kwak Ha-um, or Haum (stage name), was born on November 14, 2006, in South Korea. She has an older sister, and she completed her education at the Lila Art High School under the Department of Acting. She's been a trainee under Starship Entertainment since she was 17.

5) Kya

Park Ji-woo, or Kya (stage name), was born on December 18, 2010, in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. She's the maknae (youngest) member of the K-pop girl group, KiiiKii. She has a younger brother who was born in 2013 and a dog named Lucky.

She attended the Seoul Apgujeong Elementary School and Yewon School under the Department of Dance & Korean Dance, but dropped out later. She's a former child model and a former trainee under HYBE Labels' subsidiary, Source Music. She was also at P Nation for three months for a hands-on event and had a YouTube channel under the name BeautyDuty TV.

Following the reveal of the group's members, debut, and other information, fans and netizens are excited to see what they have in store for them. On Sunday, the girl group dropped the first music video for their prerelease single, I Do Me.

