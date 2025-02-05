Who are the Hearts2Hearts members? Ages, nationality, skills, and all you need to know as Jiwoo is set to lead

SM Entertainment is set to debut its girl group, Hearts2Hearts, on February 24, 2025. The group consists of eight members: Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Yeon.

With members from South Korea, Indonesia, and Canada, the group brings a blend of skills and musicality. From seasoned trainees with years of experience to rising stars with fresh energy, each member contributes distinct strengths to the team.

Hearts2Hearts marks SM Entertainment’s first girl group debut in five years, following aespa. Their initial reveal took place during SMTOWN Live 2025 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 12.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hearts2Hearts members: Details explored

Here’s a closer look at the members of Hearts2Hearts who will shape the future of this girl group.

1) Jiwoo – 18 years old

Jiwoo (Image via Instagram/@hearts2hearts)

Jiwoo, born on September 7, 2006, is the leader of Hearts2Hearts. She is South Korean and has been trained in ballet.

She stands out with her short hair, and has been a trainee for six years. With her leadership and dance skills, she is expected to be a key figure in shaping the group’s artistic direction.

Carmen – 18 years old

Carmen (Image via Instagram/@hearts2hearts)

Carmen, born on March 28, 2006, is from Indonesia. She is the first Indonesian idol under SM Entertainment. She is a vocalist and has a background in playing the piano.

Despite training for just one to two years, she has already gained recognition for her debut.

Yuha – 17 years old

Yuha (Image via Instagram/@hearts2hearts)

Born on April 12, 2007, Yuha is from South Korea. She is an all-rounder in both vocals and dance, making her a versatile member of the group. She has been a trainee for about four to five years,

Stella – 17 years old

Stella (Image via YouTube/@SMTOWN)

Stella, also known as Kim Da-hyun, has been born in 2007. She is South Korean but has spent a significant part of her life in Canada.

With bilingual skills and a polished stage presence, she is a multi-talented member. She plays multiple instruments, including the guitar and drums, and has attended the Music Doctor Academy in Busan.

Juun – 16 years old

Jueun (Image via Instagram/@hearts2hearts)

Juun, also known as Kim Joo-eun, has been born on December 3, 2008. She is South Korean and has been a trainee for approximately five years.

She has a husky voice and a broad performance spectrum that covers various genres. Her stage presence and versatility in singing, rapping, and dancing have drawn comparisons to Red Velvet’s Seulgi.

A-na – 15 years old

Aina (Image via Instagram/@hearts2hearts)

A-na, whose full name is Noh Yu-na, has been born on December 20, 2008. She is South Korean.

Her name signifies "I am the one who is 'A' in everything," emphasizing her confidence and versatility. She possesses good concept adaptability and was a former child model. She also appeared in SM’s 30th-anniversary film.

Ian – 15 years old

Ian (Image via Instagram/@hearts2hearts)

Ian, also known as Jeong Lee-an, was born on October 9, 2009, and is from South Korea. She has also appeared in SM’s 30th-anniversary film.

As the group’s mood maker, she brings bright energy and rich expressiveness to Hearts2Hearts. Her background as a former child model further enhances her ability to embody various concepts.

Yeon – 14 years old

Yeon (Image via YouTube/@SMTOWN)

Yeon, whose full name is Kim Na-yeon, was born on April 19, 2010. She is South Korean and is the youngest member, or maknae, of Hearts2Hearts.

Her name combines "Ye" (藝), meaning talent, and "On" (蘊), meaning accumulation, highlighting her potential as a young artist. She possesses soft vocals and had been cast into SM Entertainment through direct message recruitment while in the sixth grade.

Hearts2Hearts’ debut plans and concept trailer

Expand Tweet

Hearts2Hearts will release their debut album, The Chase, on February 24, 2025. The group has been steadily revealing more about their music and identity. On February 3, they released the official trailer for their first project, Chase Your Choice, giving fans a glimpse into the concept of their debut album, The Chase.

The video quickly gained attention, with fans praising the members' striking visuals and natural chemistry, especially since it was their first project together. The trailer opens with the question, "What’s Ur Map?", setting the stage for the themes that The Chase will explore. Through reflective narration, the video delves into the uncertainties of life’s journey and the impact of choices on one’s future.

A voiceover highlights how every decision leads to different outcomes and suggests that "There might be a special path that’s meant just for us," a sentiment that could symbolize the members' journey from trainees to idols.

The video’s description featured the phrases "Chase our s2cret!" and "2025.02.05 18:00 (KST)", hinting at additional content set to be released on February 5 at 6 pm KST. Alongside the teaser and trailer, the group also revealed their official stage names.

While Jiwoo and Carmen will use their real names, the other members have adopted unique monikers for their debut. Nayeon is now known as Yeon, Dahyun goes by Stella, Leean has taken the name Ian, Yuna is A-Na, Joo-eun is now Juun, and Haram will be called Yuha.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback