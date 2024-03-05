"I just feel bad for the real singers": TikToker’s take on K-pop idols’ vocal abilities following LE SSERAFIM’s encore backlash sparks online debate

LE SSERAFIM's encore stage at the Mnet's M! Countdown show on February 29, 2024, has caused a ruckus online. The group's innate vocal abilities were obscured by their overuse of autotune and loud production, which was revealed during their LIVE performance, drawing much criticism.

TikTok user @bertubble posted a reel on the platform about the same, which gained quite a bit of traction on X as it ignited a heated discussion among K-pop fans. In the video, @bertubble stated that they do not care much about an idol's singing abilities as long as the post-production music and video are noteworthy. They added:

"I'm pulled into K-pop for vibes, essentially their community aspect...If I only focus on a single trait of vocal prowess, I'm not going to K-pop for that. I'm gonna listen to Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Florence, and The Machine." (as quoted from the TikTok clip)

Fans came forward and shared their take on the ongoing discussion that was sparked since the LE SSERAFIM's Mnet encore stage performance. One X user (@geonbaeee) wrote:

"Yeah so this is what happens when idols who can't sing are leading and representing kpop, i just feel bad for the real singers in the industry bc wdym you'd go to western artists instead if you wanted vocals."

Netizens express their disappointment in LE SSERAFIM's vocals, criticize TikTok user for allegedly generalizing idols

With the release of their newest title single, EASY, LE SSERAFIM has sparked a fierce debate among netizens and generated a storm of comments. The quintet released the much-anticipated song video on February 19, 2024. It included a shift in their musical style from their earlier works.

The first response to its publication was one of excitement and expectation, with many fans lauding them for their decision to go into a new genre. The rookie girl group's ability to command the stage with their dynamic presence was commended by admirers, who also praised the choreography for its intensity and force.

Despite the overwhelming enthusiasm for the release, a sizable segment of fans expressed dissatisfaction towards the group's underwhelming LIVE performance at the Mnet's M! Countdown show on February 29.

Fans were shocked to witness group member Sakura's unstable vocals. Additionally, other LE SSERAFIM members didn't fare too well with either. One fan (@SnowBuffering) wrote:

"Watching Taeyeon, Kyunghoon, BTS, Mamamoo, and Seventeen cringe and twirl in pain after watching who their successors are. These girls sound so tone-deaf. Why?"

Furthermore, netizens mentioned the skills of second and third-generation K-pop groups such as SNSD, Super Junior, BTS, SEVENTEEN, Mamamoo, and more, for having polished vocals.

However, a few fans also expressed their outrage towards the TikTok user for comparing South Korean soloist Park Sandara, who is known by her stage name Dara, with LE SSERAFIM's Sakura.

It is important to note that throughout the video clip that went viral online, TikTok user @bertubble didn't mention singer-songwriter Dara. However, they distinctly highlighted LE SSERAFIM's Sakura for "selling the fantasy," noting:

"I think there's a separation between idols and singer vocalists. Some can do both but to be an idol you don't necessarily have to be a great singer vocalist. Just take for example someone who's getting a lot of criticism lately, Sakura."

They continued:

"Objectively she's not the best singer, right? But look at her resume in terms of the idol world. From AKB days to up until now, LE SSERAFIM speaks for itself. Sakura can sell the fantasy and that is the ultimate goal for idols—selling the fantasy. And she does that well." (as quoted from the TikTok clip)"

However, a few fans claimed that the TikToker mentioned Park Sandara along with Sakura. One fan on X accused the TikTok user of having a limited perspective and naming one of the revered South Korean soloists and singer Dara as someone "who can't sing."

"He even sight Dara as an example of an idol who can't sing? Are you for real? Lol just say you are a new kpop Stan who stan idols who are more like models/brand ambassadors than idols who can dance and sing. No wonder your views for kpop idols are so mid."

Others joined the discussion as they expressed their disappointment towards pre-recorded performances or seeing idols lip-sync during their LIVE performances.

Although critics acknowledged that LE SSERAFIM consistently produced amazing performances and songs, they believed that the new musical orientation wasn't appealing to everyone.

LE SSERAFIM released their third mini-album EASY on February 19, 2024, which consists of five tracks. Ever since the release, the group from Source Music (HYBE) has been on the receiving end of severe backlash, ranging from their music video for the album's title track EASY, to their concept photoshoot, and more.