On Friday, March 1, 2024, LE SSERAFIM bagged their third win for their latest title track, EASY, at the latest broadcast of the KBS Music Bank Show. To commemorate the win, the members took the encore stage to perform the song. However, given that encore stages are often rolled out casually, the members decided to add their own twist to the encore performance and pulled out recorders.

Instead of singing their song for the encore performance, the members decided to play the track's instrumental through the recorder, and this unexpected event shocked the audience and netizens. Many fans found the incident hilarious and loved how LE SSERAFIM decided to have fun onstage. However, these weren't the only reactions that landed on the internet.

Several netizens jumped at the girls for supposedly maneuvering their way out of singing live by playing the recorder during the encore stage. Many also called them out for their bad vocals and criticized them for the same. However, fans defended the members by stating they were only trying to make the encore stage more enjoyable and that it was supposed to be a funny performance.

Netizens divided following LE SSERAFIM's recent encore stage at KBS Music Bank Show as they rolled out a recorder cover of their recent title track, EASY

On March 1, soon after LE SSERAFIM's encore stage at the KBS Music Bank Show, netizens had mixed reactions to express. Many fans stated that they found the recorder cover hilarious and that it made the encore stage more engaging for the audience gathered at the venue.

Especially given that the performance was supposed to be satire and aimed to make people laugh at the members' attempt at playing the recorded, fans loved the group's unique twist to the stage. However, several netizens were unhappy with this, and the criticism was mostly raised due to LE SSERAFIM's encore stage at Mnet's M Countdown on February 29, 2024.

After bagging the second win for their latest title track, EASY, the members moved on to the encore stage, where they performed the song live. However, many criticized their live vocals and said the members did not sound great. Several netizens also recently accused the group of allegedly plagiarizing Tyla's Water for their song, Smart. However, they were deemed innocent of the accusations, with Tyla even clearing the air with a tweet.

These controversies added to their recent encore stage at the KBS Music Bank Show, where they included a bad recorder cover of EASY in their performance. Many netizens accused the members of trying to hide their vocals due to the criticism they received for their M Countdown encore stage. They stated that LE SSERAFIM tried to mask their allegedly bad vocals with a recorder performance instead of singing the song live.

Several fans have come to LE SSERAFIM's defense by stating that netizens were picking at everything that the members did, and one accusation after another seems to follow the group. They also expressed that the hate and criticism have grown to the point that it's forced and unnecessary.

Regardless, given that the members have embraced their encore stage, fans have shifted their concerns to supporting and cheering for the group instead of focusing on the hate and criticism.

LE SSERAFIM's latest MV, EASY, is available for streaming on YouTube. As of now, it has garnered over 57 million views.