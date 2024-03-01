On February 29, K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM achieved first place on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' with their comeback title track, EASY, marking another achievement for the group under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels.

However, the subsequent live encore stage, a traditional practice for the winners, ignited a wave of criticism and controversy. LE SSERAFIM, consisting of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae, faced the challenge of performing the title track live without any backing track.

While the song's minimal note structure may seem straightforward, its unique laid-back vibe proved to be a challenging test of the group's live singing abilities. The backlash began when a clip of the encore stage, posted by user @areuann, went viral with over 25.8 million views at the time of writing.

Netizens swiftly critiqued LE SSERAFIM's live vocal skills, with particular attention directed at Sakura. Fans defended the group and its members by trending #Sakura on X.

LE SSERAFIM faces criticism after M! Countdown encore, fans rally in defense

In tight competition with TWICE's ONE SPARK, LE SSERAFIM secured their win with 9,428 votes. The joyous victory, however, came with the inevitable encore stage, where fans expected a live and unfiltered performance.

The veteran of the K-pop industry, Sakura, with over 12 years of experience, faced severe criticism for what some perceived as shaky and unstable live vocals. Despite Sakura's extensive tenure in the industry, critics argued that her vocal abilities showed no improvement since her IZ*ONE days.

The group, excluding Huh Yun-jin, received widespread criticism for their seemingly reserved performance during the encore. Notably, fans pointed out that the members refrained from dancing but still struggled with vocal stability.

FEARNOTS, LE SSERAFIM's devoted fanbase, emerged as a staunch defense against the tide of criticism. They highlighted the girls' apprehension and nervousness during the encore, acknowledging that the hate was inevitable, regardless of their performance quality.

Fans argued that once the group settled on the stage, their vocals improved, and the second half of EASY demonstrated their true capabilities. The fandom also expressed concern for Sakura, recognizing the distress she appeared to be under during the performance.

They took to social media to support the girls from the harsh criticism:

Previously, Sakura herself addressed the criticism she received during the group's documentary, The World Is My Oyster. In the episode, she revealed the impact of hurtful comments on her singing abilities, expressing her fear of facing negativity. Despite the emotional toll, Sakura emphasized her determination to face the challenge head-on and improve her vocal skills.

LE SSERAFIM dropped their third comeback EP, EASY, on February 19, 2024. The group showcased all tracks from the release during a mini-album media showcase, presenting a diverse range of musical styles.