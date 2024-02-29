LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yun-jin's look for MAC event wins the internet: "She looks so ethereal"

Le Sserafim's Huh Yun-jin has a dedicated global fanbase, owing to her striking visuals, stage presence, and singing skills. While she is often praised by fans for her unique looks, she recently made headlines with her latest apperance at a MAC Cosmetics event.

In a recent Instagram post by MAC Cosmetics Korea, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yun-jin can be spotted posing in a MAC Cosmetics pop-up store set-up, endorsing MAC's Maximum Matte Lipstick. The singer sports a little black dress with metallic straps in the post, and her look is accentuated by minimal makeup. Meanwhile, the red theme of the MAC Cosmetics pop-up store complements her cherry cola hair.

Fans of Huh Yun-jin took the comment section of the post by storm, praising the South Korean girl band member's look for the MAC campaign. One fan claimed how the idol looked "ethereal."

Fans compliment Huh Yun-jin's MAC Campaign (Image via Instagram/ @maccosmeticskorea)

Fans swoon over LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yun-jin's presence at MAC Maximum Matte Lipstick campaign

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yun-jin is often spotted flaunting chic looks and displaying unique makeup during her appearances. Multiple beauty portals have covered her style, owing to the popularity they garner among the singer's fans. The latest MAC Cosmetics campaign for the brand's M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick has seen nothing different in terms of the hype the singer usually generates.

Her makeup, featuring a subtle and dewy base paired with black, winged eyeliner, highlighter on the cheekbones extending to the temples, and a matte red shade for the lips, stole the show. In a carousel posted by Huh Yun-jin, the matte red lipstick is revealed to be the M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade Ruby Woo.

Huh Yun-jin's presence at the launch of the M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the beauty brand's pop-up store at Jamsil Lotte World Mall 1st Floor Atrium located in Seoul, South Korea, has therefore delighted her fans.

They have taken to social media platforms like Instagram and X to compliment the South Korean singer's look for the MAC campaign, labeling her "perfect model" and "icon."

Additionally, one of Huh Yun-jin's fan pages also started a hashtag event to celebrate the singer's collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. The post garnered an array of fans commenting "YUNJIN LUXE BEAUTY FOR MAC" with "#HUHYUNJINxMAC".

Huh Yun-jin's presence at the MAC Cosmetics event reflects the brand's popularity among K-pop celebrities, who often serve as their brand ambassadors. BLACKPINK's Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) previously collaborated with MAC as the brand ambassador in 2020.

