"BEST SELLING ASIAN SOLO ARTIST" — Fans react as Jungkook's I AM STILL' gets honored with TV debut, marking its record-breaking success in Japan

On May 9, 2025, BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL announced that BTS Jungkook's documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL will be aired on Japanese television for the very first time. The documentary will be broadcast on Sunday, June 8, at 8:00 P.M. JST on TBS Channel 1 (CS broadcasting), making its sole TV premiere.

The announcement came after the film became a historic marker — the highest-selling Asian solo artist film ever in Japan.

Initially released in cinemas, the movie provides a close-up glimpse into the idol's artistry and solo life outside BTS.

The move ignited excitement among fans, many of whom took to social media to celebrate Jungkook's recent achievement. For them, the documentary's enormous success highlights the influence BTS' 'Golden Maknae' has as a solo artist among fans worldwide. One fan wrote:

"JUNGKOOK IS THE BEST SELLING ASIAN SOLO ARTIST OF ALL TIME IN JAPAN- WOW"

Fans in Japan and around the world flooded social media with heartfelt messages and excitement.

"'Best Selling Asian Artist of ALL TIME' When u say dominating in all categories & all platforms, that's Jungkook truly the Biggest & Most Popular Asian Artist," said one netizen.

"A cool documentry of his journey towards being a solo artist. So worth watching to get the human side of this superstar. From his uncertainty of how well he would do to his rise in confidence. You see how hard he works for the explosive success he has, and bonus of a full concert !!" mentioned an X user.

"Wdym 'Top Selling Asian Artist of All Time is insane'. Jungkook truly the Most Popular & Biggest Asian Artist of this generation," read a comment from a fan.

"OMG? top selling asian solo film in Japan is amazing..." said another netizen.

With the broadcast scheduled just two days before the singer's anticipated military discharge, the timing made the event even more meaningful for many.

"I just watched the doc series again on Disney Plus. Love that they are getting this right before he gets out," said an individual on X.].

"When u stan the most relevant n impactful artist, there will be endless achievement n recognition coming. So proud of you Jungkook, congratulations," posted one fan.

"They are broadcasting Jungkook: I am Still movie in Japan a couple of days before his release. A good way to start celebrating the countdown to his return," shared this X user.

BTS' Jungkook chronicles solo journey in global documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, tracing the making of GOLDEN

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is a documentary film that had its theatrical release worldwide on September 18, 2024. It gives a close-up glimpse of the BTS member's working process throughout eight months while creating his debut solo studio album, GOLDEN.

The documentary delves into his evolution as a solo artist, capturing the crafting process, behind-the-scenes experiences, and his musical and performance process. With exclusive interviews, unseen material, and concert footage, the documentary sheds light on the youngest member of BTS' evolution as a performing artist and his relationship with his fan base.

The documentary is available to stream on Disney+ in specific areas.

With the release of his debut full-length album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, Jungkook of BTS formally embarked on his solo career under Big Hit Music. The 11-track album, performed entirely in English, features guest appearances by a selection of international artists, such as Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake.

The project was promoted by its lead singles, Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D. Seven attracted massive global attention, entering the US Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 and attaining top 10 spots in several countries. GOLDEN showed a strong overseas performance. It led album charts in Japan, France, Belgium, and Lithuania, and made it to the top 10 in markets such as Australia and Germany.

After the release of GOLDEN, Jungkook started his obligatory military service in South Korea. He will be discharged on June 11, 2025, along with fellow BTS member Jimin. Suga, RM, and V, also enlisted im the military, are expected to be discharged around the same time in June 2025.

