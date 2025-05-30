From discharge to enlistment: Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo lead 1997-line military updates

BTS’s Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo , the two top South Korean celebrities, close friends, and both born in the same year, now stand at opposite ends of their military journey.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to enlist in mandatory military service prior to turning 28, usually serving for 18 to 21 months. As 2025 progresses, South Korea's celebrities born in 1997 are going through a massive transformation, juggling entertainment stardom with military duty.

Among them, the close friends duo Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo are drawing particular attention. The duo's military journey apears to be much like the changing guard as one returns to civilian life and the other begins his national duty.

Jungkook, who enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside BTS bandmate Jimin, is scheduled for discharge on June 11, 2025. As the youngest BTS members, he opted for early enlistment along with his bandmate, allowing him to reunite quickly with the rest of the BTS members.

This early completion of the madatory service also make Jungkook ahead of many of his peers. His return, along with RM, Jimin, V, and SUGA, who also enlisted in the same period, signals a new chapter for BTS as full-group activities loom on the horizon.

In contrast, Jungkook's close friend Cha Eun-woo is preparing to enlist in the army just after a month, on July 28, 2025. He has been assigned to the military band, a unit where those with backgrounds in music and performance contribute through cultural and artistic duties. He will begin with basic training before officially joining the band.

There, he will take part in national events and military functions through music-related activities. His placement confirms that he successfully passed all required assessments. Cha becomes the second ASTRO member to enlist, following MJ, who serviced his duty from 2022 to 2023.

Jungkook nears discharge as Cha Eun-woo prepares for enlistment while filming Netflix’s The WONDERfools

Jungkook has been serving as a military cook, a role recognized for its physically demanding duties and long hours. After completing five weeks of basic training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, he has been assigned to his current position. In March 2025, he has been officially promoted to the rank of sergeant, marking a significant step in his military service.

Jungkook's dedication and work ethic gained respect from fans as well as the general population, especially those who understand what life as a military-cook is all about. Jungkook and another BTS member, Jimin, made a brief appearance in February 2025 for j-hope's birthday livestream on Weverse through an unexpected phone call.

During the call, they mentioned sharing a room at their base and that they had many stories to tell about their time together in military. The duo will be discharged from the military together on July 11.

Meanwhile, before his upcoming enlistment, Cha Eun-woo is actively filming for the Netflix original series The WONDERfools, where he stars alongside Park Eun-bin. Set in the fictional city of Haeseong during the year 1999—a time marked by widespread anxiety about the future—the drama blends action, comedy, and retro charm.

The story follows a group of ordinary individuals who unexpectedly gain superpowers and band together to protect their city from growing threats. Cha Eun-woo takes on the role of Lee Woon-jung, a civil servant recently transferred from Seoul. Known for his rigid adherence to rules and awkward social skills, Woon-jung often clashes with his team.

However, as strange events unfold, including a string of mysterious disappearances, his hidden side begins to emerge. He eventually partners with a woman named Chae-ni (Park Eun-bin) to uncover the truth, revealing unexpected layers to his personality.

Park Eun-bin portrays Eun Chae-ni, a dynamic and volatile character in Haeseong. While she seems to be the well-mannered and intelligent granddaughter of a famous restaurant owner, Chae-ni is rebellious in her nature.

Her life is transformed dramatically when, all of a sudden, she acquires superpowers, drawing her into an uncertain adventure with chaos, energy, and excitement away from her mundane everyday life.

The series is written by screenwriter Huh Dah-joong and directed by Yoo In-sik of Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr. Romantic. Production is overseen by Kang Eun-kyung, who has partnered with Yoo In-sik again after their earlier collaborations.

In addition to Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo, other idols born in 1997 are also undergoing military service in 2025. Former Stray Kids member Woojin has already started serving on January 20, 2025. Having undergone his first training, he has been deployed at the Army Band, where he will serve out the rest of his duties.

NCT's Jaehyun also has joined the military back in 2024. His agency, SM Entertainment, has confirmed in September of 2024 that he has begun the process. Following that, Jaehyun officially enlisted on November 4, 2024, and like Woojin, is serving in the Army Band. He is expected to complete his service and be discharged on May 3, 2026.

