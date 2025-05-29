“Come back safely”— Fans send in wishes as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is confirmed to enlist with ROKA military band this July

On May 29, 2025, K-media OSEN reported that Cha Eun-woo, singer-actor from the K-pop group ASTRO, has officially been chosen to serve in the South Korean Army's music unit. He is set to begin his compulsory military term on July 28.

Ad

The True Beauty star's name appeared on the final roster, which contained approved candidates applying to the defense ensemble issued by the Military Manpower Administration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His admission into the unit confirms that Cha passed all evaluations and will join the unit responsible for musical performances at national and defense-related functions. Following the news, AROHAs took to social media to extend their well wishes for the K-pop idol's upcoming enlistment in July.

"Come back safely. 🙏🤍," an X user commented.

A fan remark on Cha Eun-woo's forthcoming military enlistment (Image via X/@PjmLyfe)

Born in 1997, Cha Eun-woo is fulfilling his mandatory military service requirement in line with South Korea's national conscription policy, which requires most men to enlist before they reach their late twenties.

Ad

Being placed in the music corps allows him to serve while continuing to use his performing skills. Details about his final activities before entering the military have not been released. Other fans have also expressed affection and have urged him to take care of himself.

"Oh no please take care of your self I’ll miss seing your beautiful face especially your soulful swaeet eyes 💕💕💕," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Come back safely, love. And don't worry too much, no one will take your place (it's literally impossible lol)," a user mentioned.

"Wishing strength and safety to #ChaEunwoo (Lee Dong Min) as he begins his enlistment training with ROK Military Band on July 28, 2025 💙 We’re so proud of you and will be waiting with love and support. Come back safe and shining!" a person shared.

Ad

Here are more similar fan reactions.

"Hasn’t his face served enough for Korea? His face is a national treasure," a netizen said.

"He hasn't gone yet and I miss him already 😭 We will be here for your return King 👑," a viewer noted.

"Will miss him terribly 😭 But time passes fast. Will see you again soon Nunu," another fan added.

Ad

Cha Eun-woo's agency, Fantagio, made the K-pop idol's announcement for the military band in early May

Ad

Cha Eun-woo's agency, Fantagio, earlier confirmed that the artist submitted his application to the military band at the close of March. He followed the standard selection process, which included an interview.

The agency had stated that the results were expected on May 29 and, if successful, enlistment was anticipated to take place sometime in July. Following this, the singer-actor turns into the second member from ASTRO set to commence army service after his bandmate MJ's previous recruitment.

Ad

The submission window started at the end of March and concluded around the beginning of April. Interviews for candidates were conducted on May 8, with final decisions scheduled to be revealed on May 29.

At the time, Fantagio did not confirm an exact joining date but acknowledged that Cha had completed the required interview and was awaiting the results.

Meanwhile, on May 29, Cha Eun-woo featured in IU's music video for A Beautiful Person (feat. Balming Tiger), a reimagined version that's part of her Flower Bookmark project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More