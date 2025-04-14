"WE HAVE OUR FAMILY BACK ONCE AGAIN" — Fans react as ASTRO reportedly announced to hold its 4th concert this year

On April 14, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that Fantagio Entertainment's K-pop group ASTRO will hold a concert this year. If confirmed, this will be the group's fourth concert and the first in over three years since their 2022 concert, The 3rd ASTROAD to Seoul [STARGAZER].

Ad

Fans who are eagerly waiting for the group to host a concert expressed their excitement and glee at the news on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote:

"ASTRO CONCERT ASTRO CONCERT WE ARE SO BACK WE HAVE OUR FAMILY BACK ONCE AGAIN"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The full caps mode seemed not to shut off among the fans. This concert will mark the group's first concert without member Moonbin, who tragically passed away at the age of 25 in 2023.

"I WISH THEY COULD DO A SMALL TOUR TOO BUT THIS JUST MEANS ITS THE BEGINNING OF SOMETHING NEW," a fan wrote.

"I can´t be totally happy... My Bin," another fan wrote.

Ad

"dreams really do come true," a user wrote.

In addition to the excitement, fans also reminisced about the absence of Moonbin.

"ASTRO's return will be bittersweet. We'll be hit with the reality when we see four of the original six. I don't know what to feel; it's a mixture of emotions, but fear is winning, and I don't know what I'm afraid of. I want to see them, hear them, but at the same time I want the 6 of them together," a fan replied.

Ad

"Here comes the tears again," another fan remarked.

"Won't shut up until we got the date and detailsss," a user wrote.

On April 14, 2025, Fantagio teased an event titled The 4th ASTROAD [Stargraphy] and mentioned the original six-member lineup. The label has yet to confirm a concert, but fans wonder if this is the concert teaser after all.

What has the group ASTRO been up to these days?

Ad

The group made its debut in February 2016 under Fantagio Entertainment with seven members, namely, MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Yoon San-ha. The group is currently active with only four members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha, following Rocky's departure and Moonbin's passing in 2023.

The group celebrated its ninth debut anniversary on February 23, 2025. The boy band released a special single, Twilight, to mark the occasion. The song topped the iTunes charts across 18 regions like Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador. It was also listed in the TOP 10 in Peru, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Mexico, Uganda, and Brazil immediately after its release.

Ad

The group has been on a hiatus in terms of group activities almost since the release of their 2022 album, Drive to the Starry Road. Since then, the members have focused on their solo acting and singing activities.

The group has yet to announce plans for its comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More