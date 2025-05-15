"The CF king" - Fans hail as Cha Eun-woo's star power boosts Shinhan Bank's SOL group account to 400K users in just 3 months

Cha Eun-woo's presence as the face of Shinhan Bank has contributed to its latest campaign, 'SOL Group Account'. As per South Korean media outlet Maeil Kyungjae, the campaign surpassed 400,000 users within 3 months of its February launch. The bank attributed the strong response to its marketing strategy, which included a video advertisement featuring the actor.

Shinhan Bank strategically tapped into Eun-woo's immense popularity by featuring him in their video advertisements for the SOL group account. The move immediately drew attention, especially among younger demographics.

Following the announcement of Shinhan Bank's SOL Group Account, fans of Cha Eun-woo took to social media to celebrate his impact. Many praised the actor for his consistent ability to drive brand success, highlighting his reputation as South Korea's top celebrity endorser. One fan commented,

"Cha Eunwoo has a massive organic influence in South Korea that's why they even called him their National Treasure, it's nice to know that people love him more The CF King"

Fand emphasized not only Cha Eun-woo's unmatched star power but also the tangible results seen across multiple brand campaigns he fronted.

"No one can take away the crown from him. Untouchable, unstoppable Organic CF King" read a comment from a fan.

"Unstoppable. Truly and definitely The KING of brands" said one netizen.

"The brands that hired Eunwoo as their endorser always show RECEIPTS" said one netizen.

"The CHA EUNWOO EFFECT, with multiple different brands, all increases are shown that Eunwoo has THAT effect regardless of what brands he endorses. The results speak for itself" posted an X user.

The idol's fans continued to highlight his growing global impact and achievements. Many pointed out his inclusion in Forbes Korea's Most Powerful Celebs of 2025 and Forbes's 30 Under 30 Asia list. They called it further proof of his unmatched presence in both entertainment and brand endorsements. Some also expressed admiration for Cha Eun-woo's organic influence, calling for him to be officially recognized as a national treasure.

"There would be more if they have international account hahaha" wrote another fan.

"He's in Forbes Korea's Most Powerful Celebs of 2025 and now this. Forbes.com's list of "30 under 30 Asia" in Entertainment & Sports category! What an honor and well deserved recognition!" mentioned an individual on X.

"When will they give the title of national treasure to Eun woo? Really his organic talent is unmatched simply my total admiration" said this netizen.

"Cha Eunwoo's influence is unreal Shinhan Bank's SOL Group Account gained 400K+ users in just 3 months! His brand power is next level. There's a reason why he's every brand's favorite" added one X user.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Eun-bin team up for Netflix's nostalgic superpower action comedy The WONDERfools

In acting ground, Cha Eun-woo will be co-starring with Park Eun-bin in the upcoming Netflix series The WONDERfools. It is a comedy action drama set in fictional Haeseong City in 1999, a year of turmoil when the world's end was at the forefront of the people's imagination. Incorporating humor, action, and nostalgia, the series will track an unlikely team of people who are gifted with superpowers and take it upon themselves to defend their city from upstart dangers.

Cha Eun-woo will play the character of Lee Woon-jung, a by-the-book and socially clumsy civil servant who has just been transferred to Haeseong from Seoul. Famous for his strict following of the rules, Woon-jung frequently frustrates his co-workers, but beneath his introverted demeanor is a clandestine nature. When a series of eerie disappearances sends the town into a frenzy, he pairs up with a woman named Chae-ni. Together, they lead an investigation that unmasks secret facets of his personality.

Eun Chae-ni is played by Park Eun-bin. She is a Haeseong's resident troublemaker. Well-behaved, intelligent, and charming granddaughter of a successful restaurant owner, Chae-ni is infamous for her wild behavior and refusal to play by the rules. When she gets superpowers unexpectedly, she gets drawn into a messy, passionate adventure that overturns her mundane routine.

The WONDERfools will be directed by veteran director Yoo In-sik, who is behind hits such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Dr. Romantic, and Vagabond. The script is written by Huh Dah-joong, the author of the blockbuster comedy film Extreme Job. The project is produced by Kang Eun-kyung, who has worked with Yoo In-sik on Dr. Romantic and Gyeongseong Creature.

With its unique mix of action, comedy, and nostalgia, The WONDERfools is already generating buzz, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Cha Eun-woo take on a fresh and intriguing role

