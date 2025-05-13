"The chemistry is chemistrying" — Fans cheer as Go Youn-jung and Cha Eun-woo's Marithe commercial goes mega viral, garnering 1.9M views

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and actress Go Youn-jung have gone viral for their new campaign with French fashion brand MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD. A teaser video released on May 12 shows the two smiling at each other in a black-and-white setting, and fans loved their chemistry. The short clip sparked excitement online, with fans creating edits and even asking for the two to star in a romantic drama together.

Since its release, the video has gone viral on all platforms, with a specific clip gaining over 1.9 million views. Netizens showered the pair with admiration for their natural on-screen chemistry, praising their unparalleled visuals.

One viewer wrote,

"The chemistry is chemistrying"

"Daaaamn she literally has chemistry with everyoneeee" mentioned one netizen.

"The chemistry is insane, i would love to have them in a slow burn trope but one that's portraying a gentle love but reliable at the same time obsessive aaaaugggghhh who did this?!" commented an X user.

"10 sec clip & I already feel their chemistry i just need them in a drama together someday" said one fan.

"The way he looks at her... this connection, this absolute love! This feels so real! I love when endorsements give us actor Cha Eunwoo!" read a comment from a fan.

Fans praised not only the striking visuals of Go Youn-jung and Cha Eun-woo but also their performances in the short commercial film. Many highlighted the delicate expressions, the quiet intensity, and the cinematic quality of the project, drawing comparisons to K-drama moments.

"No words, no gesture, only subtle movements of the face, like this hint of a smile, this light tilt of the head...yet all is said in these 4 seconds: love, affection, desire. Marithé did not just hired an insane face, a great name, they got themselves an amazing actor!" mentioned an individual on X.

"Damn.... gyj and eunwoo's visuals are amazing", this is the definition of Eunwoo who I will never be able to reach again, man, man. Who would have thought that I was at that stage of thinking even though at the beginning, it felt like a real boyfriend because I still didn't know him and he hadn't acted in many dramas" shared this X user.

"Beautiful expressions that give off great emotions, that melt my heart, it felt like I was in a kdrama . Go Younjung x Cha Eunwoo x Marithé the best" read a comment on X.

"WHOEVER MATCH THEM NEED A RAISE" added one fan.

Cha Eun-woo and Go Youn-jung captivate in Marithé's romantic campaign

On May 13 at 10 am KST, the brand dropped another teaser of 30 seconds focusing on a romantic scene with a cinematic atmosphere, featuring the two stars. The campaign delves this time into the emotional power of saying someone's name, as Cha Eun-woo and Go Youn-jung narrate the line,

"When you called my name, that moment made my heart flutter."

Their lingering gazes and subtle touches add an intimate depth that has viewers hooked. Marking their first-ever collaboration together, Cha Eun-woo and Go Youn-jung join forces for the campaign directed by celebrated director Yoo Kwang-hwang.

Known for his emotional storytelling and visuals, Yoo presents the two actors in a film-like ad that feels more like a movie than a commercial. The video explores the theme of “name,” showing how calling someone by their name can turn them into someone important. Through quiet expressions and no dialogue, the actors deliver subtle performances open to different interpretations.

Shot on 16mm film throughout, the commercial embraces a classic, understated French moodas per South Korean media outlet Sports Donga. By creating a soft, analog texture that sets it apart from standard digital productions. The decision adds to the campaign's intimate tone, imbuing it with the sense of a poetic short film over a typical fashion ad.

The campaign ad video is available in both the 15-second and 30-second versions and will be simultaneously rolled out in a variety of different platforms starting from May 13 at 10 am KST. As per the outlet audiences will be able to view the film not only on YouTube but also on television commercials, large public locations such as subway stations, as well as aboard Korean Air flights' in-flight entertainment.

Cha Eun-woo has been confirmed to lead the upcoming drama The Wonderfools, in which he will be co-starring with Park Eun-bin. Set in 1999, the drama follows small-town residents who gain superpowers to fight off threats as the world fears doomsday. Cha Eun-woo will play Lee Woon-jung, a strict civil servant who is relocated from Seoul to the rural town of Haeseong.

Meanwhile, Go Youn-jung is now appearing in Resident Playbook as Oh Yi-young, a first-year OB-GYN resident. A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, the show explores the daily lives of doctors and professors at a university hospital. It aired on tvN on April 12, 2025, airing on weekends at 9:10 pm KST, and is also streaming on Netflix in some regions.

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More