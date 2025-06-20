"WE NEED SEQUEL"— KPop Demon Hunters viewers demand a spinoff following Rumi and Jinu's heartbreaking finale

On June 20, 2025, Netflix released KPop Demon Hunters, an animated musical fantasy. It has garnered excitement for its mix of K-pop vitality, emotional narratives, and fantasy elements. The movie centers on a trio of K-pop idols who lead double lives as demon hunters trying to save the world through music. Most of the audience’s focus, however, has been on the bittersweet conclusion where Rumi (Arden Cho) and Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop) end up.

By the end of KPop Demon Hunters, Rumi has revealed she’s a half-demon. It was something that she had protected for a long time. When exposed, she is confronted by her shame and rejection, as well as her identity. Her friendship with fellow hunters Mira and Zoey falls apart. Meanwhile, her growing bond with Jinu, a demon with a troubled past, is also tested.

During a crucial battle, Jinu sacrifices himself to protect Rumi, allowing her to destroy the demon king Gwi-Ma and rebuild the protective barrier known as the Honmoon.

Rumi’s final performance in KPop Demon Hunters, in which she fully embraces her identity, becomes a turning point. She sings openly, revealing her demon markings, and wins back the support of her friends and fans. Together, Huntrix manages to restore peace. But for many viewers, Jinu’s death and the unresolved connection between him and Rumi left the story feeling incomplete. An X user, @amandinxyverse, wrote,

"I CAN'T TAKE IT THERE IS NO HAPPY ENDING WE NEED SEQUEL."

Following the premiere of KPop Demon Hunters, fans took to social media expressing a strong desire for a sequel. Many felt that Rumi and Jinu’s relationship deserved more resolution.

"MY DOOMED ENEMIES TO LOVERS COUPLE, I WAS SO ROOTING FOR THEM THAT THEY HAD TO KILL ONE OF THEM WTFF," a fan commented.

"Just watched the movie and I’m literally so devastated by the ending you’re telling me we didn’t even get to see them end up together?? I’m gonna need another movie PRONTO," an X user added.

"Just finished watching on Netflix and it was so good! Love the songs and animation! I wish this had a theatrical release. Also the ending!? That emotionally wrecked me at 2 in the morning. I want a sequel so bad!," another one said.

Some also noted that hints of Jinu’s lingering presence in Rumi’s music could be a possible direction for a second part.

"I need a sequel for this. And a prequel. Cuz I want to know Rumi's parents and if... If Jinu will ever come back?," a fan remarked.

"THEY DIDN'T EVEN GET TO SAY A PROPER GOODBYE NOOOO," an X user mentioned.

"'M STILL NOT OVER IT. THEY LITERALLY SAVED EACH OTHER FROM THEIR OWN GUILT AND MISERY, BUT WHY CANT THEY JUST BE TOGETHER, LIKE, WHAT IS WRONG HERE? WHAT COULD GO WRONG?," another one said.

More about KPop Demon Hunters, its cast, story, and potential future

KPop Demon Hunters is an animated tale introduced by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The movie combines Korean mythology with fantasy action and K-pop, creating its narrative. The story revolves around the girl group Huntrix, composed of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. While they are admired by fans for their music, the trio must guard the world against demons with the spiritual power of sound and harmony.

KPop Demon Hunters draws heavily from Korean folklore, especially in its portrayal of the demon king Gwi-Ma and the mystical shield called the Honmoon. The lore suggests that every generation has three gifted girls chosen to guard humanity. In the modern day, music becomes their weapon and their voice, the channel for resistance.

The cast of KPop Demon Hunters includes Arden Cho as Rumi, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, and May Hong as Mira. Ahn Hyo-seop voices Jinu, while other prominent names such as Ken Jeong, Daniel Dae Kim, and Yunjin Kim also lend their voices to key roles.

KPop Demon Hunters ends on a hopeful yet open note. While Gwi-Ma is defeated and peace is restored, two members of the demon boy group Saja Boys are left unaccounted for. Rumi’s past, including her unknown father and her deeper connection to the demon realm, also remains unexplored.

These loose ends of KPop Demon Hunters suggest plenty of room for expansion. And with the strong fan demand, a sequel feels not only possible but also necessary.

