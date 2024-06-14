5 movies like K-Pop: Demon Hunters to watch ahead of its release

On June 6, Netflix announced the release date of K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures' most awaited animated feature film. The movie is slated to be released in 2025, propelling excitement among animated movie lovers.

The announcement was made at the 'Next on Netflix: Animation' show in Los Angeles, which revealed some data regarding animated movies. The show also emphasized that around 130 million households nurture animated content worldwide.

Along with the K-Pop: Demon Hunters release date announcement, the authority shared some data regarding Leo and The Sea Beast. Both movies recorded more than 110 million views in the first few days.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, revolves around the narrative of a popular girl gang group that doubles as demon hunters. It blends K-pop with fashion, food, and other pop culture elements.

However, K-Pop: Demon Hunters was not the only movie to launch in 2025. Netflix has shared the release dates of several other upcoming projects, such as Motel Transylvania and Plankton: The Movie.

Some of the animated Korean movies like K-Pop: Demon Hunters

1) Seoul Station

Seoul Station, released in 2016, is a Korean animated movie like K-Pop: Demon Hunters. This movie is the prequel to the film Train to Busan and stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Shim Eun-kyung, and Lee Joon, directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

In this movie, a father looks for his daughter, who has run away from home. At the station, he meets the zombie outbreak and the movie further continues with plot twists and thrills.

2) The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf ( Image via Netflix)

In 2021, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf came out as the prequel anime for the character Vesemir. Theo James was responsible for the English dub for Vesemir, while Mary McDonnell voiced Lady Illyana Zerbst.

The story begins with Vesemir rescuing a child from a Leshen, and the creature leaves him with some words before dying. Later, the story delves into Vesemir's early days and continues the series with several actions and interesting plot development.

3) Red Shoes & The Seven Dwarfs

Red Shoes & The Seven Dwarfs ( Image via Prime Video)

Red Shoes and Seven Dwarfs, an animated South Korean animated movie like K-pop: Demon Hunters, debuted in July 2015. The story unfolds on Fairy Tale Island, where seven heroic princes—Merlin, Arthur, Jack, Hans, and the triplet Pino—mistakenly curse themselves into dwarfs with green skin after rescuing a princess.

The movie was directed by Sung-ho Hong and featured several Korean and American voice-over artists. It highlights the discovery of inner beauty and self-love.

4) The King of Pigs

Like the classic movie Lord of the Flies, The Kings of Pigs depicts a narrative of adolescent violence. Directed by Yeun Sang-ho, this movie portrays the cruel, provocative nature of humans. The plot develops the narrative of social inequality, referring to the below-class people as Pigs.

The movie begins when Kyeong-min kills his wife, who has failed in business. To get some relief from the current situation, he contacts his school friend, Jung Jong-suk, a ghostwriter. With several plot twists, the movie portrays the idea of nihilism, and the color choice for the animation aligns with the theme.

5) The Satellite Girl and Milk Cow

The Satellite Girl and Milk Cow ( Image via YouTube)

The Satellite Girl and Milk Cow, another animated movie like K-Pop: Demon Hunters, was released in 2014. Jang Hyung-yun directed the movie with moderated and minimalistic animated visuals.

The story follows the narrative of a self-aware satellite that came to Earth to find the source of a love song. It found that the boy was transferred into a cow in this imaginary world. Although, this Korean movie has shown whimsical world elements the emotive aspects lead to a distinctive conclusion.

In addition to these animated movies, one can check out The Fake, Empress Chung, The Swan Princess, etc.