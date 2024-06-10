Where to stream BTS MV Replay: Timeline? Airtime & all you need to know

On June 10, 2024, BTS' agency BigHit Music released an announcement via the group's official Weverse platform disclosing details about the upcoming BTS Music Video Replay: Timeline LIVE. The live stream is set to be held on Wednesday, June 12, a day before the K-pop septet's 11th debut anniversary.

Amidst the celebrations of the 2024 BTS Festa, the release of this year's Bang Bang Con as of June 8 has been a welcome anniversary gift to the ARMYs (BTS fans) worldwide. Further stepping up the festivities, the agency declared on the popular fan community platform that the approaching LIVE event will be streamed, especially for the enjoyment of the dedicated fans, and expressed heartfelt hope for the future.

Additionally, it will be held on the same day the group's eldest, Jin, returns to the entertainment scene after his discharge from the military.

Trending

BigHit Music added the following in their declaration notice.

“ARMY, enjoy this special LIVE event that will help you relive all the moments from their debut to now, so we can continue dreaming of a beautiful future together!”

Expand Tweet

The LIVE event, which will display a marathon of the past and present music videos of the K-pop group, is slated to take place at 7 p.m. KST. ARMYs can stream the same on the Weverse app, the Weverse website, and the Weverse TV app.

Taking a peek at the 2024 BTS Festa celebrations

The Festa celebrations for the year are in high gear, especially since Jin's return from the military on June 12 is also stirring a frenzy among fans.

Amidst the ongoing high spirits, BigHit Music has proclaimed a special "Light Hug" event will be held on June 13. The in-person ceremony will take place in Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, where the Epiphany crooner will be exchanging "light hugs" with fans partaking in a raffle.

Expand Tweet

The fans who would be able to enter the raffle for the event by purchasing the group's albums (including solo releases) that were released after PROOF will win a chance to hug or shake hands with Jin.

In the official announcement rolled out on Weverse on June 1, BigHit Music disclosed that the event was being prepared in order to fulfill Jin's desire for a "meaningful time" with the fans on the FIRE group's debut day.

Fans speculate it is owing to the fact that on June 7, the group took over Hanteo Chart's Physical Album Chart in the top ten positions, the spots being filled up with PROOF and the individual albums of the members.

At the same time, the 2024 Bang Bang Con was streamed live on June 8 from noon KST, showcasing three iconic concerts: the 2014 BTS Live Trilogy Episode II The Red Bullet, the 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, and the 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final].

Furthermore, the group's maknae Jungkook brought out his full-English song Never Let Go on June 7 as a present for this year's Festa to ARMYs. The track is rendering ARMYs emotional, as the song expresses Jungkook's love for the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback