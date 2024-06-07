"THE LYRICS REALLY GOT ME CRYING"— Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook promises to 'Never Let Go' of ARMYs in the special single release

On Friday, June 7, BTS' Jungkook released his latest single, Never Let Go, garnering attention for several factors. Before the song's release, it was revealed that Never Let Go was a message to fans and celebrated the relationship that the idol shares with ARMYs.

While fans were already expecting an emotional track, they were only further touched when they listened to the track's lyrics. Jungkook not only described ARMYs as the light of his life but also continued to express that he is nothing without the abundant and overwhelming love he received from the fandom.

Naturally, the song and lyrics received a ton of praise from fans.

"THE LYRICS REALLY GOT ME CRYING ON THE FIRST SECOND OH GOD HOLD ME"

"Jungkook singing “in the dark you were the light that led me to you” in ‘never let go’ after he said in an interview that ARMYs are like a ray of light in his life. my heart", said a fan on X

"Jungkook saying that we are always the best part of his day.. my tears won’t stop :(," added another fan on X.

Many couldn't help but express their adoration and love for the idol.

"Everything falls into place ‘cause you’re right here with me. without your love i’m nothing. you mean more than you know..,” oh my jungkook - said an X user

"Jungkook has truly the purest heart ever. how can someone be so full of love and affection? how can someone be so precious? it’s impossible not to adore him. cherish him cause where do you even find someone so divine?," said an X user

"Jungkook speaks the language of love and I couldn't help but feel more loved. I proudly can say Jungkook release songs for us, to express the bond and love he and we share," said a fan on X

The lyrics of Never Let Go are so sincere, so loving, so him. He really always makes sure to make us feel his love completely and in the best way, with his music. Never Let Go is a masterpiece and the fact that it’s a love letter for us makes it even better. Thank you Jungkook. - added another X user

BTS' Jungkook releases his latest token of love, Never Let Go

Never Let Go is a full-English track released by BTS' Jungkook for the 2024 BTS Festa that celebrates the seven-piece K-pop boy group's 11th debut anniversary.

While the idol has always been vocal about his love and appreciation for his fans, the song and its lyrics took it to a new level as Jungkook expressed his profound emotions. The song becomes all the more special as fans realize that BTS' Jungkook participated as the songwriter, producer, and composer.

He was also in charge of the vocal arrangements and guitar instrumentals for the track, making it a very personal gift to ARMYs with his full involvement.

At the moment, the song is not available on all official streaming platforms; however it has been making quite a few impressive achievements.

The song is currently trending on the provincial Melon 5 Minutes Chart at #1 and also debuted at #22 on iTunes US. Furthermore, it has been trending at #1 on Melon search, and fans are confident that the song will achieve even greater success in the future.