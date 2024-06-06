BTS' Jimin's FACE makes history to become the first Korean & non-English album by an Asian soloist to surpass 500K units sold in the US

On June 6, 2024, BTS' Jimin achieved a massive milestone as his solo debut album FACE became the first Korean and non-English album by an Asian solo artist to soar past 500,000 units sold in the US in history. This feat now makes the album eligible for RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Gold certification.

Released on March 24, 2023, the EP was already dubbed the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to surpass 100 million Spotify streams just five days after release. Soon after, the album extended the same record by garnering 800 million streams on Spotify in July 2023. His song Like Crazy from FACE was also termed the fastest song by a K-soloist to sell over 500,000 units in the US last year.

At present, Like Crazy remains the highest charting song by a Korean Act, standing at #89 on the Spotify USA Daily Top Songs chart with 532,721 streams and counting as of June 5, 2024. The song maintains its record as the longest-charting (227 days) and the most streamed Korean song in chart history.

Like Crazy recently racked up 90 million streams on the Spotify USA Daily Top Songs chart, becoming the first Korean song in history to do so. It was also titled the highest charting song by a K-soloist, remaining at #77 on Spotify Daily Top Songs Global on June 5. It further accumulated 1,827,628 daily streams.

Looking at some more of BTS' Jimin's accomplishments with debut EP FACE

The 28-year-old BTS idol's studio album FACE features six tracks - the main track Like Crazy, Face-off, Interlude : Dive, Alone, pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version). While the album was immediately upon release, met with a series of achievements, its impact is still strong, even after a little over a year of its release.

In January of 2024, FACE topped the Worldwide and European iTunes Album charts, reaching high points in various countries, including Russia, Germany, Mexico, the UK, the US, and more. Furthermore, as recorded on January 15, FACE even wrote history as the first and only album by a K-pop act to claim the first spot on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart for 15 days.

Presently, the Serendipity singer holds four positions in the top 15 of Spotify South Korea Daily Chart, as recorded on June 5, with Like Crazy at #1, its English version clinching #7, Set Me Free Pt. 2 standing at #8, and Jimin's solo digital single Closer Than This at #12. FACE maintained its position at #11 on this week's Billboard World Albums chart as the longest charting album by a K-soloist of all time (56 weeks) as of June 4.

Apart from his feats with FACE, Jimin's collaboration song with Taeyang, VIBE, also saw a massive feat recently, having surpassed 60 million streams on MelOn.

In other BTS news

With the group's 11th debut anniversary fast approaching on June 13, member Jungkook will be releasing his new track, Never Let Go, on June 7, in keeping with the septet's tradition of launching new tracks surrounding the BTS Festa.

Additionally, the 2024 Bang Bang Con has also been announced, which will be streamed on June 8 at noon KST. Ahead of its streaming, a main poster has been revealed on the group's official social media handles.

This time, the BTS Online Concert Weekend will feature the following three concerts - the 2014 BTS Live Trilogy Episode II The Red Bullet, the 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, and the 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final].