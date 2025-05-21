Kim Sae-ron's alleged 6-year relationship with an older idol casts doubts on Kim Soo-hyun dating claims

On May 21, 2025, K-media Money Today reported that the late actress Kim Sae-ron was seeing an older male idol, only known as “A,” starting around 2018. That timeline seemingly doesn’t line up with what her family previously shared that she was with actor Kim Soo-hyun from 2015 to 2021.

Ad

According to the outlet, Kim Sae-ron and “A” reportedly broke up in 2019 but got back together sometime in early to mid-2022. That was during her DUI case, when she was struggling with money. At that time, “A” allegedly helped her out financially with a large loan.

Ad

Trending

People close to the Bloodhounds star allegedly said she didn’t keep the relationship a secret as she introduced “A” to friends as her boyfriend. The two later ended things in 2023, but as per the insiders, they stayed in touch until last year and kept things friendly after the breakup.

"Kim Sae-ron continued to meet with Mr. A as friends even after breaking up with her," the source stated.

Ad

An industry representative added that the goal of revisiting this timeline is just to clarify what overlapped with Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged relationship and not to invade anyone’s privacy.

"(Mentioning Kim Sae-ron and Mr. A's relationship) is only to determine the timing of her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, and we do not want to indiscriminately dig up Mr. A's personal information," the tipster continued.

Ad

According to Money Today, there were also rumors that one of her exes was from a popular seven-member idol group, but those claims were denied and confirmed false. The situation is still being looked at as interest continues around the timeline of her personal life.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho also alleged that Kim Sae-ron dated a famous singer

Ad

On April 10, 2025, Lee Jin-ho uploaded a YouTube video regarding the alleged past connection between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. The creator also mentioned a possible link between her and a K-pop idol from 2021 to the following year.

In the video, Lee claimed the actress started seeing a K-pop idol, identified as “A” —not long after she and Kim Soo-hyun reportedly broke up in late 2020. The two weren’t official, but according to Lee, they acted like they were openly dating.

Ad

As per Star News, many fans pointed out that the unidentified person might be WOODZ (whose real name is Cho Seung-youn). He is a South Korean singer who debuted in 2014 with the Chinese-Korean group UNIQ. WOODZ is now active as a solo artist.

Ad

On April 7, 2023, WOODZ teased his fifth mini album OO-LI on Instagram, dropping the comeback date as April 26. On the post, the late 24-year-old also hit a like. She didn’t comment, but because celebrity activity is easy to spot on Instagram, people noticed fast. Star News afterward verified that Kim Sae-ron followed the solo artist on the social media platform, however, he didn't follow her back.

It further led to the speculation that WOODZ might be “A," the same person Lee mentioned. Still, nothing is confirmed. WOODZ’s label, EDAM Entertainment, briefly said the matter is personal and can’t be confirmed, asking for the public’s understanding.

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun has been embroiled in a controversy about dating Kim Sae-ron back when she was underage. A YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute, claimed the two were in a secret six-year relationship.

The actor’s agency first shut down the claims, then later clarified that they were involved, but only after Sae-ron became an adult. Kim Soo-hyun later addressed the issue in a press conference on March 31, 2025, denying any underage relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More