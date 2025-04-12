YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claims Kim Sae-ron and WOODZ were in a relationship, EDAM Entertainment responds to allegations

On Thursday, April 10, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho released a YouTube video claiming that Kim Sae-ron dated the South Korean singer WOODZ between 2021 and 2022. According to the video, their relationship reportedly began around early 2021 and ended in May 2022.

The YouTuber supported this claim by pointing out that Kim Sae-ron and WOODZ often liked each other's Instagram posts and alleged that Kim Sae-ron anonymously sent a coffee truck to WOODZ's shooting set for one of his music videos. However, no official sources have confirmed this information, and no legitimate evidence has been provided to verify the alleged relationship.

As speculations of the two allegedly being a couple for over a year between 2021 and 2022 circulated online, netizens also revisited the previous allegations of Kim Sae-ron's alleged relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. Garo Sero Research Institute previously claimed that the two dated from 2015 to 2021.

In the light of recent rumors, many have been awaiting an official confirmation or denial regarding the actress's alleged relationship with WOODZ. Following the rumors, the agency of WOOZ, EDAM Entertainment, released a response statement on April 12 to Daily Sports, stating:

"The dating rumors with the late Kim Sae-ron are a part of the artist's private life, so it is difficult to confirm. We ask for your understanding."

All you need to know about Kim Sae-ron's dating allegations with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 11, Garo Sero Research Institute released a YouTube report claiming that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun were in an alleged relationship for six years. According to the claims, it stated that the two dated between 2015 and 2021, during which Sae-ron was 15 years old while Soo-hyun was 27 years old.

This claim led to grooming allegations against the actor. Additionally, the report also alleged both the actor and his agency were partly responsible for the actress's death. When Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, was established in 2019, Sae-ron was not only housed under the agency but was also reportedly granted co-founder rights for the same.

In 2022, following the actress's DUI incident, the agency reportedly supported her financially by covering compensation of 700 million KRW. Sae-ron later left the agency, but agreed to repay the amount over time. However, in 2024, Gold Medalist reportedly sent a formal notice to Kim Sae-ron, requesting that she repay the debt at the earliest.

It was reported that Kim Sae-ron reached out to Kim Soo-hyun to better understand the situation as she didn't have the financial stability to repay the amount.

However, she allegedly received no response from Kim Soo-hyun. Amid the alleged rising pressure from Gold Medalist, Sae-ron took her own life on February 16, 2025, which also happens to be Kim Soo-hyun's birthday.

Following the claims made by Garo Sero Research Institute, Gold Medalist released a statement denying the multiple allegations. They stated that the two had dated, but only when Sae-ron became a legal adult. They also claimed that they never pressured the actress to repay the debt.

The agency further clarified that Kim Soo-hyu was never personally involved in the financial feud between the agency and Sae-ron. Despite the denial, Garo Sero Research Institute has continued to release photos and videos that they claim support the alleged relationship between the two.

