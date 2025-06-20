KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix original ft. TWICE, EXO, EJAE, Kevin Woo, Audrey Nuna, and more

Netflix, teaming up with Sony Pictures Animation, officially pulled back the curtain on the full tracklist for its animated feature KPop Demon Hunters on June 19, 2025. The soundtrack features artists including TWICE, EXO, EJAE, Kevin Woo, and Audrey Nuna. The original score was composed by Marcelo Zarvos.

The U.S.-based animated film is a blend of fantasy, comedy, and music, with a storyline centered around K-pop idols moonlighting as supernatural warriors.

The synopsis of KPop Demon Hunters, as per Netflix, reads:

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

KPop Demon Hunters: Every song in the Netflix film

The soundtrack includes 14 songs, blending fresh original pieces with high-profile tracks from both real-world K-pop stars and fictional groups crafted for the film’s universe. The full KPop Demon Hunters tracklist includes:

How It’s Done – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (02:56)

Jinu’s Lament – Andrew Choi (unreleased)

Strategy – TWICE (2:48)

Golden – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (03:14)

Path – Jokers (03:41)

Love Me Right – EXO (unreleased)

Love Maybe – MeloMance (03:05)

Soda Pop – Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee (02:30)

Takedown – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (03:02)

Free – EJAE, Andrew Choi (03:07)

Your Idol – Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee (03:11)

What It Sounds Like – Audrey Nuna, EJAE, REI AMI (4:10)

Takedown (TWICE version) – Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung (3:01)

Score Suite – Marcelo Zarvos (3:00)

About the composer of the KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack

Brazil-raised musician Marcelo Zarvos is the composer behind the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. Zarvos has spent years crafting tunes for the screen, and his work stretches across genres. He is also skilled on the piano keys.

Zarvos kicked off his film music path in the early 2000s, starting out with the indie rom-com Kissing Jessica Stein in 2001. His later gigs moved through distinct storylines.

In 2004, Zarvos built the music for The Door in the Floor, followed by Boynton Beach Club in 2005. By 2007, the composer had laid down the soundtrack for The Air I Breathe. He also handled the tunes for Sin Nombre in 2009.

Fast forward to 2011 — he dropped scores for both Beastly and The Beaver. In 2012, he was behind the music of Won’t Back Down and then The Words. Zarvos has pulled together the soundtrack for the 2015 action-comedy American Ultra. That same year, he also dropped the score for the romance flick The Choice.

KPop Demon Hunters' plot

On June 20, 2025, Netflix dropped a fresh animated flick called KPop Demon Hunters, co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The movie combines pop-star glamour with monster-fighting action, following a renowned girl group living a dual life.

Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, May Hong, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Yunjin Kim lend their voices. Viewers can also hear Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung-hun Lee in key roles.

The vision came from the filmmaker herself. The screenplay is also penned by Kang, Hannah McMechan, Danya Jimenez, and Appelhans. The story is set in a stylized K-pop universe of Huntrix. It is a top-charting girl group on stage, but behind the scenes, they discreetly hunt demons.

They juggle fame while taking down dark forces hiding in plain sight. Things get risky when a rival boy band, Saja Boys, shows up. Turns out, they’re actual demons in disguise.

As the threat grows, Huntrix has to keep their cover while stepping up to stop the Saja Boys. Speaking to Forbes, in an article published on June 19, 2025, director Kang did not drop exact names behind the character inspiration, but admitted the guesses are pretty spot-on.

“I think what I like to talk about is that there are so many certain archetypes that every group has. It’s fun to see this conversation happening because everyone’s picking the right member who fills that archetype and that kind of role and looks for each group," Kang said.

The Saja Boys pull clear impact from Korean boy bands like BTS, Stray Kids, TXT, Monsta X, ATEEZ, and BIGBANG. When it comes to the trio in Huntrix (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey), the creator shared that their looks were shaped by a blend of K-pop girl groups (like ITZY, BLACKPINK, and TWICE) and fashion models.

KPop Demon Hunters adds to Netflix’s lineup of original animated releases. It is available to stream on Netflix.

