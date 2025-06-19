KPop Demon Hunters: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

KPop Demon Hunters is an upcoming animated musical comedy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans (Wish Dragon). Appelhans, Kang, Hannah McMechan, and Danya Jimenez co-wrote the screenplay. Sony Pictures Animation produced the film, with Sony Pictures Imageworks animating the project.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2025, on Netflix. On the surface, the story is about the rivalry between two KPop groups, a girl band named Huntrix and a boy band named the Saja Boys. However, there is much more to this rivalry between the two bands than meets the eye.

KPop Demon Hunters will premiere on Netflix on June 20, 2025

As previously stated, KPop Demon Hunters will be released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time. The movie has a runtime of 95 minutes and features a soundtrack comprising original songs, with Marcelo Zarvos having composed the score.

Here is the release schedule across time zones:

Pacific Time (PT)

12 am

Mountain Time (MT)

1 am

Central Time (CT)

2 am

Eastern Time (ET)

3 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

7 am

Central European Time (CET)

8 am

Eastern European time (EET)

9 am

Indian Standard Time (IST)

12:30 pm

Japan Standard Time (JST)

4 pm

The film will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix. The ad-supported Standard subscription plan offered by the platform costs $7.99 per month, while the Standard subscription plan without ads is priced at $17.99 per month.

What is the plot of KPop Demon Hunters?

As the title suggests, the movie features KPop idols who are leading double lives as demon hunters. According to an official press release from Netflix published on May 22, 2025, the movie plot reads:

"When K-pop superstars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."

The film has taken inspiration from concert lighting, K-Dramas, and anime. In an interview with Variety published on March 8, 2021, co-director Kang said:

"Having been a fan of the genre since its beginnings in the ’90s, this film is my love letter to K-Pop and my Korean roots."

Meanwhile, co-director Applehans said he had "always wanted to do a film about the power of music – to unite, bring joy, build community." He further stated that they were excited to honor K-Pop using animation.

Who is in the cast of KPop Demon Hunters?

Arden Cho, best known for her voice work in Avatar: The Last Airbender, appears as Rumi, the leader of the girl group Huntrix. May Hong (Hacks) plays Mira, while Ji-young Yoo (Expats) portrays Zoey— the two other members of the girl group.

Ahn Hyo-seop stars as Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys. Hyo-seop has appeared in K-Dramas such as A Time Called You and Business Proposal. Other members of the voice cast include:

Yunjin Kim as Celine

Ken Jeong as Bobby

Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-Ma

Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han

Rumi Oak as Young Rumi/Young Fan

Joel Kim Booster as Variety Show Host 1/Idol Host/Romance Saja

Liza Koshy as Host

Alan Lee as Pilot Demon/Variety Show Host 2/Mystery Saja

SungWon Cho as Abs Saja/Bathhouse Patron/Social Media Fan

Maggie Kang as Flight Attendant Demon/Crying Demon/Newscaster.

KPop Demon Hunters will be available to stream on Neflix on June 20, 2025.

