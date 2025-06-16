Predator: Killer of Killers is an adult animated sci-fi movie that was released on Hulu on June 6, 2025. It is the latest entry in the acclaimed Predator franchise, which was kick-started with 1987's Predator. Over the years, the franchise has drawn millions of fans with its titular extraterrestrial character.

The Predator is an alien that preys on humans and can instantly turn invisible. It can detect humans by their body heat, making it even more difficult to escape from its clutches. There is usually plenty of gore and violence featured in these movies.

Except Alien vs. Predator, which is rated PG-13, almost all live-action movies featuring the alien antagonist are rated R. According to IMDb, the recently released animated film Predator: Killer of Killers is also rated R due to "strong bloody violence, some gore and language."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the films.

What is Predator: Killer of Killers about?

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and Joshua Wassung, Predator: Killer of Killers is an animated anthology of three era-spanning stories. In each story, a legendary warrior faced off against the Predator.

The stories are linked and culminate in a larger narrative arc. The first story, set in the Viking age, followed a shieldmaiden, Ursa, and her young son as they faced off against a cloaked Predator in a misty forest.

The second story was set in a beleaguered castle in Feudal Japan and saw two brothers team up to fight off a Predator targeting them. Set in World War II, the third story finds an American bomber pilot, John Torres, fighting against a Predator after his plane crashes. John managed to survive during the war, but his fate was still in the Predator's hands.

As the film moves towards the end, the survivors find themselves captured by the Predator and presented to a warlord who orders them to fight each other. They put on a brave fight, but only two of them managed to escape, and Ursa was recaptured. She was put in suspended animation, where she meets other captives, including Naru, a Comanche hunter who killed a Predator in 1719.

Unreal Engine was used to animate the movie, making it one of the films made using that technology. Katsuhiro Ôtomo's Akira and Netflix's Arcane served as stylistic influences for the film. The movie has earned praise for its visceral action, striking animation, and emotional beats.

Who stars in Predator: Killers of Killers?

Lindsay LaVanchy appeared as Ursa, while Damien Haas plays the role of her son, Anders. The Bourne Legacy actor Louis Ozawa portrayed the samurai brothers. Kenji and Kiyoshi Kamakami. Britton Watkins appeared as the Predator Warlord.

Arrow star Rick Gonzalez played the role of the pilot John Torres, and Felix Solis appeared as John's father. The supporting cast of the film featured Michael Biehn, Doug Cockle, Lauren Holt, Jeff Leach, Piotr Michael, Andrew Morgado, and Alessa Luz Martinez.

Predator: Killer of Killers is the sixth film and eighth overall installment in the franchise. Micho Robert Rutare wrote the script based on a story he collaborated on with director Dan Trachtenberg, who directed the 2022 movie, Prey, and is also set to direct the upcoming film, Predator: Badlands.

Predator: Killer of Killers is available to stream on Hulu.

