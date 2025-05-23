What role does Jane Adams play in Hacks season 4? Character explored

In Hacks season 4, Jane Adams portrays Nina Daniels, the mother of the show's protagonist, Ava. While she has made brief appearances in previous seasons of the series, her role in season 4 is more prominent. Jane Adams appears in episode 8, titled Witch of the Week.

Ad

From her performances on Broadway to television and film features, the 60-year-old actress has played varied characters in multiple projects. Adams has been awarded several accolades, including nominations and wins at the Golden Globe, Tony Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

Jane Adams reappears as Ava's mother in Hacks season 4

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels in Hacks season 4 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

In episode 8 of Hacks season 4, Jane Adams returns in her role as the comedy writer Ava Daniels' mother, Nina Daniels. Travelling from Boston to Burbank, Nina is excited about spending quality time with her daughter.

Ad

Trending

In a high-spirited, cheery manner, Jane Adams made an entry into the episode, eventually expressing her motherly concerns to Ava. During a conversation, she asks Ava about her plans to have a child. Ava rejects it, stating her disinterest in having kids. From her silly queries to offers to pay Ava to freeze her eggs with her lawsuit money, Ava puts Nina's concerns aside for a later time.

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels in Hacks season 4 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Ava takes Nina to her work, with Jane Adams' character showing the joy and pride of a parent as she explores various things about her daughter's job. As she discovers all about her daughter's profession, Nina states that she understands why getting pregnant is not on Ava's list amid her fulfilling career.

Ad

The mother-daughter duo have a heartfelt conversation where Jane's character admits feeling jealous of Ava for knowing what she wants and having achieved it too. Ava also admits that while she thinks of it sometimes, having kids is not something she wants in her life.

Ava also urges her mother to use the money she has received through the lawsuit for herself. The conversation ends on a wholesome note with Nina and Ava understanding each other. It is indicated in Hacks season 4 that Nina leaves for home after the conversation.

Ad

Also read: Hacks season 4 episode 8 ending explained: Why was Winnie Landel fired from Deborah's late-night show?

Jane Adams explores her thoughts about her appearance in Hacks season 4

Jane Adams at "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Jane Adams, who has appeared in one episode in Hacks season 4, revealed her thoughts and ideas about her character in an interview with TheWrap published on May 17, 2025.

Ad

She stated that before getting the script in hand for Hacks season 4, she had pondered over the idea of Nina talking about motherhood with Ava. She said in her interview with TheWrap:

"I was amazed when I read the script. I was like, ‘Wow, we really are in sync. I feel like it’s an important topic, and I can see both sides.”

Ad

Talking about the centrality of the theme that her and Ava's characters explored in episode 8 of the latest season, Jane further mentioned:

"It’s an interesting topic. My mother worked. Her career was kind of first, and she had kids. It was very difficult. But I feel like it’s an interesting thing to explore what it might feel like. If you don’t [do it], you might regret it not having kids."

Ad

About having children, the actress expressed that this situation was very close to a life-like experience, where neither option is right or wrong.

"Nobody’s really the villain. Nobody’s super right, while the other person is super wrong. It’s like life. There’s a lot of gray area, if you’re honest," said Jane Adams.

All previous appearances of Jane Adams in Hacks

Ad

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels in Hacks season 4 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Jane Adams has been playing the role of Nina since the show's first season. In Hacks season 1, Ava calls her mother to open up about her job change. Jane's character appears as a tired yet concerned mother who requires rest after tending to Ava's father.

Ad

As Ava reveals that she has moved to Las Vegas for the new job with Deborah, Nina gets shocked, panicking about her daughter's work and where she will live. Irritated by her mother's reaction, Ava disconnects the call.

Ad

She later appears in episode 10 of season 1, when Ava's father dies. Nina appears troubled and all over the place because of the incident. Discussions about Ava's 'unstable career' further make her worry. She is then seen in the funeral scene, where Deborah also comes as a surprise to Ava.

Nina's doubts about her daughter's career continue in season 2 as well. She makes a surprise visit at the Memphis show. The duo argues, leading to Ava finding out about the MLM scheme her mother uses to sustain herself.

Ad

Jane's character makes another surprise entry in season 3 during Deborah's Christmas bash, making things worse for Ava.

Also read: Hacks season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

Stay tuned for more updates on Hacks season 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More