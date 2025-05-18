Hacks season 4 episode 8 ending explained: Why was Winnie Landel fired from Deborah's late-night show?

After Ava and Deborah resolved their differences in Hacks season 4 episode 6, things were relatively calm in episodes 7 and 8. However, as always, something inevitably disturbs the peace between the two characters.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Hacks season 4 episode 8, titled Witch of the Week was one of those bridge episodes that laid the groundwork for something bad that was yet to come. In the concluding moments of the episode, Deborah was riding high on the success of her late-night show, which had reached the top spot.

However, she was not particularly satisfied with Winnie Landel, a network executive on her show who was constantly pushing for a spinoff series. She expressed her dissatisfaction about this to Bob Lipka, the owner of the network on which Deborah's show airs. Lipka acknowledged Deborah's complaints and fired Winnie.

Ad

Trending

Winnie Landel was removed from her position for troubling Deborah Vance in Hacks season 4

Bob Lipka removed Winnie Landel from Deborah's show in Hacks season 4 (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

After Deborah and Ava reconciled in episode 6 of Hacks season 4, they began working together to make the late-night show successful. Their synergy at work allowed them to reach their highest potential, which eventually led to the show reaching number one after spending several weeks at number three.

Ad

As the news became public, Deborah insisted they celebrate their win. However, Winnie Landel began pitching the idea of a spinoff series to Deborah. She was not pleased with the proposition.

When she and the others associated with the show went out to celebrate, Landel was also present and pitched the same idea to Deborah again. Unhappy with the constant nagging, when Bob Lipka called her to congratulate her on her win, she complained about Landel. He assured her that he would take care of the situation. The next day, everyone learned that Landel had been removed from her position.

Ad

Ava was made the godmother of AJ's child in Hacks season 4

Ava became godmother to AJ's son (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

Following Deborah's daughter AJ's delivery, Ava was chosen by her to be the godmother to her child. Ava was apprehensive that she lacked what it took to be responsible for someone's well-being, but AJ ensured that her position was not as demanding as she made it out to be.

Ad

AJ informed Ava that if anything were to happen to her and her husband, Aidan, their child would be taken care of by Aidan's parents. She also stated that she only asked Ava to be her child's godmother because she saw her mother in ways she never could. So, having her in that capacity was to let her child see the improved version of her grandmother and not the one she got to see while she grew up as a kid herself.

Ad

Kayla's father is trying to poach her into Latitude

Kayla's father is trying to tempt her into Latitued (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

Following Jimmy's disappointment over the revelation that Deborah and Ava had patched things up and did not share the information with him, he is about to suffer another disappointment.

Ad

In Hacks season 4 episode 8, Jimmy learned that one of his clients, Clive, was no longer suffering from cancer. As much as he was thrilled with the revelation, he later discovered that he would be dropped as his manager since Latitute had acquired him to manage him.

Kayla learned about this news and confronted her father, Michael, for poaching their clients. Yet, he attempted to bribe Kayla with lucrative offers, such as leaving the Malibu beach house in his will and giving away the jet ski, which Kayla adored. Although the episode did not reveal Kayla's decision, Jimmy came to the office the next day and found the jet ski parked in the parking lot of their office.

Ad

The next episode of Hacks season 4 releases on May 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More