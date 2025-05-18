Hacks season 4 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, plot, and more

With only two episodes remaining until the conclusion of Hacks season 4, viewers are eager to see how things will end for Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels. The penultimate (ninth) episode, airing on May 22, 2025, on HBO at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, will bring them a step closer to finding out.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hacks season 4 episodes 6, 7, and 8. Reader discretion is advised.

With the double-episode premiere of episodes 7 and 8 of Hacks season 4 on May 15, 2025, viewers witnessed the aftermath of Deborah and Ava making up in episode 6. Their interactions through both episodes were controlled and friendly, with Ava even partaking in Deborah's daughter, AJ's child's, baptism ceremony.

That said, while things remained smooth between the two in episode 7, the closing moments of episode 8 planted a few seeds of doubt in Ava's mind due to certain events happening around her. As the episode suggested, those doubts have started affecting what she thinks of Deborah. If this continues, it could potentially strain their relationship, bringing them back to square one.

Ad

Trending

Release details and watch options for Hacks season 4 episode 9

Ad

As previously mentioned, Hacks season 4 episode 9 will air on HBO on May 22, 2025, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Simultaneously, the episode will also be available on HBO Max, the channel's affiliated streaming platform, starting at the same time as its broadcast on HBO.

That said, HBO and Max are available in several regions around the world. Therefore, given below is a table based on the time zones specific regions follow to give an idea of when people could tune into the channel and streaming platform to watch the episode.

Ad

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time May 22, 2025 9:00 PM Pacific Time May 22, 2025 6:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time May 23, 2025 11:00 AM Argentina Time May 22, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time May 23, 2025 9:00 AM Indochina Time May 23, 2025 8:00 AM

Ad

What happened in Hacks season 4 episode 8?

Ad

In episode 6, Deborah desperately went after Ava after realizing her mistake of giving her the cold shoulder throughout the season. She even entered the water, believing that Ava was trying to end her life. Although that wasn't the case, Ava saw that Deborah really cared about her. Deborah also mentioned how Ava was her "voice," and the two made up.

In episodes 7 and 8, Ava and Deborah were inseparable. They did everything together and shared several heartwarming moments at work and outside of it. Not only that, AJ, Deborah's daughter, made Ava her child's godmother because, according to her, she can bond with her mother the way she never could.

Ad

However, episode 8 of Hacks season 4 ended on a bit of a sour note as Ava was left confused about her feelings towards Deborah. This was after she learned that Rob, the executive producer of Deborah's Late Night show, was the one who had asked Deborah to look for Ava after she quit and left.

The revelation left her confused, as before that, she believed that Deborah had come for her because she wanted her back. She was unaware of any external forces that could have played a role in Deborah going after her.

Ad

Additionally, Winnie Landell, a network executive on Deborah's late-night show, was fired during the concluding moments of episode 8. This was after Deborah complained to Bob Lipka, the owner of the network airing her show, about Landell pressuring her for a spinoff series.

When Ava learned about Landell's abrupt firing, she connected the dots. She realized that Deborah had a role to play in it. The same made her think about the security of her role in the show, as well as rethink the perception she holds of Deborah.

Ad

What to expect in Hacks season 4 episode 9?

Ad

Since Ava and Deborah's relationship on the show is ever-evolving, it is difficult to anticipate what might happen next. However, based on the developments in episode 8 of Hacks season 4, viewers can expect some confrontations from Ava toward Deborah.

Left questioning Deborah's intentions in the previous episode, it would only be fair for Ava to seek clarity. That conversation could either solidify their bond or break it.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More