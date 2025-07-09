"THE REAL SAJA BOYS” – Fans go wild as MONSTA X channels K-pop Demon Hunter vibes with ‘Your Idol’ dance challenge

On July 8, 2025, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and Kihyun from MONSTA X dropped their version of Your Idol, a track first heard in Netflix’s animated movie KPop Demon Hunters. The song belongs to the fictional idol crew Saja Boys, who show up in the film as part of the plot.

The MONSTA X trio stepped, pulling off the reaper look that mirrors the animated group’s dark theme. The video went live on their official socials, quickly catching attention.

"OMG THE REAL SAJA BOYS 🔥," an X user commented.

OMG THE REAL SAJA BOYS 🔥

Fans are drawing comparisons between Monsta X and the Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters.

"MY TRIO OMGGGGGG!!! My Saja Monstas ILYSM," a fan remarked.

"The real saja boys in the building!!," a user mentioned.

"My Saja Boys😭😭," a person shared.," a person shared.



Admirers are also thrilled to see Monsta X and former member Wonho channel the Saja Boys’ energy on the same day. Although Wonho wore a Grim Reaper-style outfit reminiscent of Saja Boys' Abbys, he performed his recent song Better Than Me.

For those unversed, Wonho left the group in October 2019. His departure followed controversy related to past allegations, including claims of unpaid debts and previous drug use. Many are speculating that the performances on the same day are not just a "coincidence."

"There is no such thing as a coincidence," a netizen shared.

"You cant convince me that this was just a coincidence," a viewer noted.

"It could be a coincidence BUT WHAT IF IT'S NOT," another fan added.

KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys are inspired by MONSTA X



The Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters weren’t created from a single concept sketch. While directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans had an initial draft, the full design came together through collaboration across the visual development team. Speaking to Forbes, Kang said,

“I think what I like to talk about is that there are so many certain archetypes that every group has. It’s fun to see this conversation happening because everyone’s picking the right member who fills that archetype and that kind of role and looks for each group.”

Monsta X is one of the K-pop acts that served as a key reference point, helping shape the animated group’s foundation. Other K-pop groups also influenced the creation of the Saja Boys. BTS, TXT, ATEEZ, and BIGBANG are among them.

Meanwhile, A.C.E.’s Junhee released a polished cover of Your Idol, which has received over two million views on YouTube. Other covers are also available, including versions by members, Enhypen, soloist Baekho, plus a version of Free by the movie's lead, Ahn Hyo-seop, himself.

