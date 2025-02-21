"MODEL MINHYUK IS BACK" — Fans react as MONSTA X's Minhyuk features on Elle Korea's cover, talks about his solo activities and more

MONSTA X member Minhyuk graced the cover of Elle Korea's March 2025 issue, accompanied by an exclusive interview and pictorials. In the interview, he discussed his recent activities since his military discharge in October 2024.

Minhyuk shared that he has been focusing on his health while also dedicating time to MONMUKGO, the group's self-produced video content series that launched in February 2024. He also spoke about MONSTA X's plans for their upcoming 10th debut anniversary celebrations.

Fans were thrilled to see him sporting coppery red hair and praised his visuals for the cover. One fan on X commented:

"MODEL MINHYUK IS BACK"

Several netizens shared their reactions on the social media platform.

"Wow, those looks are straight fire! The vibe is all about confidence and style." a user wrote

"Oh god, his face card is lethal !!!!!!!!" a fan wrote

"the most beautiful man ever" a fan replied

The pictorials feature a mix of close-ups, upper-body shots, and full-body shots of the singer. In one photo, he is dressed in a sleeveless denim jacket and jeans, while in another, he is donning a brown-colored and thin striped suit.

In another photo, he is seen wearing a leather jacket over the denim ensemble, and in another, he is wearing a white undershirt and black blazer jacket. Fans were captivated by Minhyuk's visuals and complimented his modeling skills.

"Aesthetic manly handsome piece of art" a user wrote

"He's too beautiful to handle" a fan wrote

"I can’t wait for my boys to be all together again" a fan replied

Minhyuk also shared his thoughts on the group's upcoming 10th debut anniversary. He said, "A lot is being planned," and that he is also excited to get together with his group members. He spoke about how it has been a while since he went on stage, but he is sure that it will all come together well once he is back with the members.

After Shownu, Minhyuk, and Jooheon, which MONSTA X members are still in the military?

MONSTA X's leader, Shownu, was discharged from the military in April 2024, followed by Minhyuk in October 2024 and Jooheon in January 2025. Kihyun is slated to be discharged on February 21, 2025, while Hyungwon will be the last member to complete his service. He is expected to return in May 2025.

As of February 20, 2025, IM's DearU Bubble has been terminated, leaving fans shocked. Many suspect that this could signal his upcoming military enlistment. However, he quickly took to his social media to ease fans' concerns and said that he is not going anywhere for the time being, as reported by Koreaboo. He is the only member of the group yet to enlist in the military.

