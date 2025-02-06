“Something I need to witness with my OWN EYES”— Fans react as MONSTA X’s Jooheon recounts his hilarious encounter with BTS' RM in military 

On February 5, 2025, MONSTA X’s Jooheon shared a hilarious encounter with BTS' RM during his fan event. He recounted this from his term in the military. Jooheon finished his military training recently on January 23, 2025.

MONSTA X’s Jooheon hosted the ‘2025 JOOHONEY Fan Event: JOOHONEYWALKER’ on February 5 at Blue Square Mastercard Hall.

During the event, he said that one day while BTS’ RM and he were serving together in the 15th Division, he encountered Namjoon at a meat restaurant. They greeted each other, and when BTS’ RM requested three servings from the lady, she asked him why he was eating so much. Jooheon explained how Namjoon and he got embarrassed in their short interaction.

K-pop fans were thrilled to learn about BTS’ RM and Jooheon’s interaction. Consequently, fans flooded the internet with their reactions to the idols’ hilarious moment.

“This is literally the most cutest and the funniest one I've heard so far Joonie's shy flustered face when getting scolded by aunties is something I need to witness with my OWN EYES pleaseeee,” a fan wrote.

Many other mixed reactions to MONSTA X’s Jooheon’s military encounter with BTS' RM were seen online. While some desired to witness their interaction, others thanked Jooheon for sharing such stories.

“Eating a lot at the digital food store If the shop staff didn't know who it was, then when did they sign it? I wonder if Nam will talk about his time in the military like this when he is discharged,” stated a fan (as translated by Google).

“ARMYs are spreading the stories about Jooheon and Namjoon, so I sincerely hope that this will lead to more people getting to know the amazing group MONSTA X (I went from being an ARMY to being a Monbebe),” commented an admirer (as translated by Google).

“Yes... our Namjoon eats a lot. Thank you for sharing the fun story, Jooheon!!!,” a fan wrote (as translated by Google).

Some referred to their reaction as “cute,” while others loved their meeting.

“Oh man, I love this dear, what a cute interaction!!!!!,” stated a fan (as translated by Google).

“I LOVE THIS,” commented a fan.

“Namjoon, I hope you enjoyed the meat. Thank you for sharing these stories from the time you were unable to see each other while you were serving in the military!” another fan wrote (as translated by Google).

BTS' RM will be discharged from military in June 2025

Kim Namjoon began his military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow BTS artist Kim Taehyung, referred to as V. Currently, the WINTER FLOWER vocalist is performing his necessary military duty and is expected to be discharged in June of this year.

On December 17, 2024, BTS' RM shared an Instagram story regarding his promotion to fifth-level corporal. This promotion suggested that the idol had only six months left to fulfill his South Korean military service. As a result, BTS' RM is scheduled to be released around June 2025.

Earlier, in May 2024, BTS' RM shared another Instagram story featuring MONSTA X’s Jooheon. Namjoon shared multiple shots on his story in his military uniform along with Jooheon.

In addition to this, the remaining members of BTS, namely Jungkook, Jimin, V, and SUGA, will also be discharged from their respective military service. The reunion of BTS this year is one of the highly anticipated events for K-pop fans.

