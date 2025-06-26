Ahn Hyo-seop recently had fans cracking up after calling one of his past dramas “corny” during a recorded segment. This occurred during a Netflix promo posted on June 25, 2025 (KST), where he discussed his latest voice project in the animated film, KPop Demon Hunters.

Ad

In the video, the South Korean actor played a quick round of guessing. He had to match old drama quotes (reworded in English) to the shows they came from. The first one was:

“Do you know what my love for you and this credit card have in common? They both have no limit.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He guessed it immediately, saying it was from Business Proposal. Then came another one:

“If you come any closer, I’m never going to let you go again.”

The 30-year-old paused for a second but got it right — Business Proposal again. That’s when he laughed and said,

“No other project that I have had has this kind of corny lines.”

That remark had the internet reacting hilariously. Even with the “corny” label, fans didn’t mind. Many said those over-the-top lines were what made the drama fun to begin with.

Ad

"Hello Mr,how dare you shaming my comfort drama 😭 I mean you're the lead but who gave u the right . it's not CORNY ... go away😭 I love him sm, he's so funny," an X user commented.

TheGirlWearingConverseHigh⁷BTSISBACK @TheLostMoon95 LINK Hello Mr,how dare you shaming my comfort drama 😭 I mean you're the lead but who gave u the right . it's not CORNY ... go away😭 I love him sm, he's so funny

Ad

Fans expressed their affection for the drama and responded with sarcasm to Ahn Hyo-seop's response.

"Me currently rewatching business proposal: WDYM CORNY LINES SHUT UP WE LOVE KANG TAE MOO," a fan remarked.

"CORNY???????? ABOUT BUSINESS PROPOSAL????????? OHHHHH AHN HYO SEOP COUNT YOUR DAYS (joking)," a viewer noted.

"No business proposal slander in this house even from ahn hyo seop, i'm ready to jump you," a person shared.

Ad

Others also hailed the office rom-com series, calling it Ahn Hyo-seop's "best K-dramas ever" to date.

"Dude, BP will always be my favorite work of yours 😭 I read the manhwa afterwards bc it felt way too short 😭," a user mentioned.

“No other projects that i had have this kind of corny lines” NTM ON ONE OF THE BEST KDRAMAS EVER HELLO?? 💔," a netizen said.

Ad

"Business proposal stays his best project bc of the corny lines 🙂‍↕️," another fan added.

Another reference to Business Proposal in KPop Demon Hunters, other than featuring lead actor Ahn Hyo-seop

Expand Tweet

Ad

A nod to Business Proposal was subtly placed in KPop Demon Hunters via the background track. As the Saja Boys were introduced, the song Love, Maybe played quietly as Rumi noticed Jinu in the crowd.

This specific tune originally comes from the 2022 K-drama Business Proposal. It is a rom-com where he played Kang Tae-moo, a rich CEO with a lot of charm, opposite to Kim Sejeong’s Shin Ha-ri.

It was a massive win for Ahn Hyo-seop, taking his fame global. The show went viral for its romantic moments and memeable scenes. Now, he’s done something different.

Ad

In KPop Demon Hunters, Ahn voices Jinu, a K-pop idol by day and a demon hunter by night. The animated movie is already gaining attention, mixing idol life with supernatural chaos.

KPop Demon Hunters adds to Ahn Hyo-seop’s lineup, which includes shows like Abyss, Dr. Romantic, and Lovers of the Red Sky. Both KPop Demon Hunters and Business Proposal can be streamed on Netflix!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More