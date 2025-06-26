Ahn Hyo-seop recently had fans cracking up after calling one of his past dramas “corny” during a recorded segment. This occurred during a Netflix promo posted on June 25, 2025 (KST), where he discussed his latest voice project in the animated film, KPop Demon Hunters.
In the video, the South Korean actor played a quick round of guessing. He had to match old drama quotes (reworded in English) to the shows they came from. The first one was:
“Do you know what my love for you and this credit card have in common? They both have no limit.”
He guessed it immediately, saying it was from Business Proposal. Then came another one:
“If you come any closer, I’m never going to let you go again.”
The 30-year-old paused for a second but got it right — Business Proposal again. That’s when he laughed and said,
“No other project that I have had has this kind of corny lines.”
That remark had the internet reacting hilariously. Even with the “corny” label, fans didn’t mind. Many said those over-the-top lines were what made the drama fun to begin with.
"Hello Mr,how dare you shaming my comfort drama 😭 I mean you're the lead but who gave u the right . it's not CORNY ... go away😭 I love him sm, he's so funny," an X user commented.
Fans expressed their affection for the drama and responded with sarcasm to Ahn Hyo-seop's response.
"Me currently rewatching business proposal: WDYM CORNY LINES SHUT UP WE LOVE KANG TAE MOO," a fan remarked.
"CORNY???????? ABOUT BUSINESS PROPOSAL????????? OHHHHH AHN HYO SEOP COUNT YOUR DAYS (joking)," a viewer noted.
"No business proposal slander in this house even from ahn hyo seop, i'm ready to jump you," a person shared.
Others also hailed the office rom-com series, calling it Ahn Hyo-seop's "best K-dramas ever" to date.
"Dude, BP will always be my favorite work of yours 😭 I read the manhwa afterwards bc it felt way too short 😭," a user mentioned.
“No other projects that i had have this kind of corny lines” NTM ON ONE OF THE BEST KDRAMAS EVER HELLO?? 💔," a netizen said.
"Business proposal stays his best project bc of the corny lines 🙂↕️," another fan added.
Another reference to Business Proposal in KPop Demon Hunters, other than featuring lead actor Ahn Hyo-seop
A nod to Business Proposal was subtly placed in KPop Demon Hunters via the background track. As the Saja Boys were introduced, the song Love, Maybe played quietly as Rumi noticed Jinu in the crowd.
This specific tune originally comes from the 2022 K-drama Business Proposal. It is a rom-com where he played Kang Tae-moo, a rich CEO with a lot of charm, opposite to Kim Sejeong’s Shin Ha-ri.
It was a massive win for Ahn Hyo-seop, taking his fame global. The show went viral for its romantic moments and memeable scenes. Now, he’s done something different.
In KPop Demon Hunters, Ahn voices Jinu, a K-pop idol by day and a demon hunter by night. The animated movie is already gaining attention, mixing idol life with supernatural chaos.
KPop Demon Hunters adds to Ahn Hyo-seop’s lineup, which includes shows like Abyss, Dr. Romantic, and Lovers of the Red Sky. Both KPop Demon Hunters and Business Proposal can be streamed on Netflix!