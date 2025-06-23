From Ahn Hyo-seop to Audrey Nuna: Complete list of artists on KPop Demon Hunters 

The animated fantasy project titled KPop Demon Hunters merges pop culture with myth-based storytelling. The plot revolves around a fictional girl band, Huntrix, whose members secretly work as demon eliminators.

They safeguard the world while maintaining their public image as chart-topping idols. As they continue to gain attention, a demonic ruler named Gwi-Ma introduces a rival group of male performers.

The film features a star-studded voice and vocal cast, including top-tier voice actors and real-life idols. Here’s the line-up of the artists who brought the noise to this toon tale.

Every star-cast in KPop Demon Hunters

The official rundown of the performers lending their voices and vocals to the characters featured in KPop Demon Hunters.

1. Rumi

Dialogues by: Arden Cho

Arden Cho Voice in singing: EJAE

2. Mira

Dialogues by: May Hong

May Hong Voice in singing: Audrey Nuna

3. Zoey

Dialogues by: Ji Young-yoo

Ji Young-yoo Voice in singing: REI AMI

4. Celine

Dialogues by: Yunjin Kim

Yunjin Kim Voice in singing: Lea Salonga

5. Jinu

Dialogues by: Ahn Hyo-seop

Ahn Hyo-seop Voice in singing: Andrew Choi

6. Romance Saja

Dialogues by: Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster Voice in singing: SamUIL Lee

7. Abby Saja

Dialogues by: Neckwav

8. Mystery Saja

Voice in singing: Kevin Woo

9. Baby Saja

Voice in singing: Danny Chung

10. Gwi-Ma

Dialogues by: Byung Hun-lee

Also featured in the soundtrack are TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung, who performed TakeDown, a track integrated into the movie’s storyline.

Idols who inspired KPop Demon Hunters’ characters

Netflix’s animated feature K-Pop Demon Hunters shaped its characters using traits seen in real-life Korean music stars, television actors, and models. Director Maggie Kang told Forbes that she created a digital inspiration board early on. It later expanded to a combination of K-pop icons and celebrity faces across decades.

The Saja Boys line-up features five members: Abby, Jinu, Mystery, Romance, and Baby. According to Kang, their concept was inspired by the format seen in boy bands like BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, and BIGBANG.

Jinu was modeled with Korean drama actors in mind. The filmmaker listed ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo as a main style reference. Mystery, whose face stays mostly hidden under long violet hair, wasn’t linked to any single celebrity. Instead, he was influenced by anime styles.

In terms of design, all the Saja members except Abby share the same digital body mold. Abby’s model was adjusted to appear slightly broader (around 20% bulkier), so he stood out physically.

The female team, Huntrix, includes Mira, Rumi, and Zoey. Their styles came from a different set of K-pop visuals. Kang said the team looked closely at BLACKPINK, TWICE, and ITZY for influence.

Mira’s aesthetic came from Korean model Ahn So-yeon. Meanwhile, Zoey had a more playful tone based on several cute-style K-pop idols. Rumi leaned toward a traditional Korean beauty concept.

Even small details varied: Zoey’s animated smile was drawn with a heart-like curve, Mira’s build was long and slim, and Rumi had a composed energy.

Check out KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix, available in many languages.

