"Teasing a collab?"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung vibes to Justin Bieber's 'Daisies' during Weverse live following poolside 'Butterflies' IG story

On July 14, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) had fans excited with a new Weverse live. He played Daisies from Justin Bieber’s latest album Swag—the second time in a few days he featured Bieber’s music. Earlier, he used Butterflies in an Instagram story during an ice bath in Paris.

Despite having only 3% battery, Taehyung went live for 20–30 minutes. He started the stream after realizing the other members’ lives had ended while he was at dinner. He casually chatted about his day, dinner with a friend, jet lag, and skincare worries.

Meanwhile, the BTS' star's back-to-back use of Justin Bieber’s songs quickly fueled speculation among fans. Many took to social media to question whether he was enjoying the music or dropping subtle hints at a potential collaboration.

Swag is Bieber’s first full-length album in four years, and fans were already on high alert. Now, with V sharing songs from the album, they began guessing. An X user, @JBstrawberry1, wrote,

"What if taehyung is teasing a collab? What if."

Soon after, fans began speculating. Many believed that V's musical taste is known to align with Bieber’s style. Several ARMYs even called him the first BTS member to openly promote Bieber’s new music.

"They've been using Justin Bieber's song a lot," a fan commented.

"taehyung is making sure to tell us his favourite album is swag by justin bieber !," a user remarked.

"Taehyung is officially the first member of BTS to post Justin Bieber’s new albumnknew one of them was gonna post about it soon," a netizen added.

"I mean swag is definitely his type of music," another one said.

X humorously begged for the much-anticipated “Biebtans” collab to finally happen.

"WE NEED THE COLLAB IMMEDIATELY," a fan commented.

"TAEHYUNG LISTENING TO DAISIES BY JUSTIN OH MY GOD THE BIEBTAN CRUMBS ARE ON A ROLLLLLL," a netizen remarked.

"Legends support legends," another one said.

Why fans speculate a BTS x Justin Bieber collaboration, Taehyung’s recent activities, & more

Ever since HYBE acquired Ithaca Holdings, Justin Bieber’s management company, fans have anticipated a collaboration between BTS and the global pop star. Meanwhile, V attended Paris Fashion Week for the CELINE show.

Now back in LA, the singer is with other BTS members as they begin preparations for their full-group comeback and world tour, set for spring 2026. On July 14, he went live on Weverse. During the live, he also shared some music. Here's the list of songs Taehyung played:

Daisies – Justin Bieber

– Justin Bieber Alesis – Mk.gee

– Mk.gee Crybaby – SZA

– SZA Are You Even Real – Teddy Swims & GIVEON

– Teddy Swims & GIVEON Tread Carefully – SZA

He spoke to fans, hummed along to tracks, and even joked about how shy he gets expressing that he misses the ARMY directly. Before signing off, he said he’d wash up and rest and added that he’d like to go live again soon, this time with another member if possible.

