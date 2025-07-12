“Knew one of them was gonna post about it soon”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung posts an Instagram Story with Justin Bieber’s latest song

On July 12, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung took to Instagram and uploaded a Story that quickly captured fans' attention, not just for its visual appeal but for its musical choice. In the short black-and-white video, Taehyung can be seen relaxing in what appears to be a bathtub. This clip is paired with the song BUTTERFLIES from Justin Bieber’s newly released album, Swag.

Ad

The use of the new track stirred excitement among fans, many of whom had been eagerly waiting to see which BTS member would first engage with Bieber's recently released, highly anticipated album.

One fan on X wrote,

“Taehyung is officially the first member of BTS to post Justin Bieber’s new album. knew one of them was gonna post about it soon.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, most fans had expected Jungkook to be the first member to show support, given his well-known admiration for the American pop star. However, since Jungkook no longer has a personal Instagram account, fans believe he hasn’t had the opportunity to post about the record yet.

Nonetheless, Taehyung’s song choice excited fans. Here are some of their reactions to the above-mentioned Instagram Story:

"I just knew right away that one of the members would post with a song from Justin Bieber new album," a fan on X commented.

Ad

"Taestin crumbs before Kookstin," another fan joked.

"Ofc they have good music taste," one fan said about the BTS members.

"I knew he'd listen to Justin's new album," another admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed that they wish to see Jungkook react or engage with Swag soon.

"Right like. btw thought it'll be jungkook but dxmn," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Jungkook would have posted about JB album first but he does not have IG account," another fan noted.

Taehyung sparks buzz with Justin Bieber’s BUTTERFLIES amid supposed dig at paparazzi

Released on July 11, Swag marks Bieber’s seventh studio album, boasting a huge tracklist of 21 songs. Among them, BUTTERFLIES has quickly become a topic of discussion, especially after the BTS star used it on his Instagram Story. Though the title suggests otherwise, the track surprisingly hints at a negative theme.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyrically, it seemingly touches on the emotional toll of being under constant scrutiny from the media and paparazzi. One particular line from the song, which has stood out to fans, reads:

“Money, that’s all you want, you don’t care about human beings/ All you want is money.”

This has sparked speculation that Taehyung, by using the track, may have been subtly expressing his own views about similar experiences. However, as he didn’t include any captions or comments, nothing can be confirmed about his intent. Regardless, the timing and message of the song have led many fans to believe that the BTS star may have been making a quiet statement.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adding to the intrigue is Taehyung’s current whereabouts. He initially traveled to Paris on July 4 to attend the Celine Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show. But even days later, he continued to be spotted around the city. With no confirmation of his return to Korea, fans are left wondering if he’s still abroad for undisclosed projects or extended ambassadorial duties.

This recent Instagram Story has only deepened the mystery surrounding the BTS member's trip and intentions, leaving fans eager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More