"HE LOOKS SO COOL" — Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Taehyung debuts an eyebrow slit in Paris, speculations of a photoshoot rife

Taehyung of BTS, aka V, recently debuted an eyebrow slit sending fans into a frenzy. On July 8, 2025, the BTS star was spotted on the streets of Paris sporting this look, leading fans to speculate that a project, more specifically a photoshoot, might be on its way. Another hint that added to the speculation came from V’s stylist, who posted an Instagram story featuring some CELINE jewelry.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Other than that, in a more recent update, V also debuted a green hair look. These two distinct and surprising looks on the same day made fans certain that something was happening behind the scenes. They took to social media to share their reactions to his looks.

"THE EYEBROW SLIT ???? HELLO HE LOOKS SO COOL," tweeted one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similarly, other fans also commented on his looks.

"the eyebrow slit ?!?! OH HE'S A MENACE," a fan said.

"HE'S THE COOLEST AND HE LOOKS SO HOT!!!" another fan exclaimed.

"OMG,! Today Taehyung is rocking an eyebrow slit in Paris! You can clearly see a subtle slit on his left eyebrow in the latest pics. He truly is serving looks and surprises! He is just born to be shine," another fan praised.

Ad

Other fans commented upon the possibility of a new project.

"OMG taehyung has an eyebrow slit??!!! HE DEFINITELY had a photoshoot or something i'm calling it!!!!" a fan expressed.

"Taehyung hair is green.. he has an eyebrow slit.. oh god what is this man cooking?" another fan said.

"eyebrow slit... heavy chains.... rockstar taehyung coming?" another fan speculated.

Ad

Taehyung attended CELINE's 2025 fashion show as brand ambassador after 3 years

Expand Tweet

Ad

V had originally traveled to Paris for the CELINE Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show, which took place on July 6. However, even though two days have passed since the event, he has yet to return from the fashion capital of the world.

On the day of the event, July 6, V was seen attending the show alongside his close friend and fellow Korean star, Park Bo-gum. Joining them was actress Bae Suzy, another well-known figure from the South Korean entertainment industry.

Ad

In addition to these interactions, the BTS star was also seen conversing with Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. At the CELINE fashion event, he was seated beside her, and the two were spotted chatting and later posing together for photos.

This appearance marks V’s first official outing as a brand ambassador following his military discharge, making it all the more significant. With back-to-back sightings, bold new looks, and industry interactions, fans are eagerly anticipating what project he may be preparing for next.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More