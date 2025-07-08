“THIS IS SO BESTIE CODED” – Fans swoon over BTS’ Taehyung & Bae Suzy as their candid snaps from CELINE show pre-dinner goes viral

BTS’ Taehyung and Bae Suzy grabbed major traction online after showing up at CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway in Paris on July 6, 2025. Following the show, the Duna actress shared a series of shots on her Instagram, including snaps of various attendees. However, it was the frames featuring V that caught wider attention.

Both the K-celebrities were spotted sitting side-by-side during the fashion event’s pre-dinner. The two were photographed posing at a table, doing matching hand-flower signs. They also made gestures, like winks and tongue-out expressions. Following the uploads, fans shared their reactions to the interaction.

"WORLD STOP.....TAEHYUNG SUZY PICTURES TOGETHER. THIS IS SO BESTIE CODED OF THEM," an X user commented.

Actor Park Bo-gum showed up at the event and joined in group photos. Though there were plenty of shots with all three together, the photos featuring just V and Suzy captured the most attention from fans.

"Woaaaaah ,help me, I'm so flustered, feels like I've got butterflies in my tummy .Their are lookso CUTE 😭😭😭😭," a fan remarked.

"When I tell you I named My Cats Bae , Suzy , And Tae. Because I have a deep love for them both. My all time faves. And Now They together In the same Pictures. 😭💜," a user mentioned.

"I love these pics so much. They look so sweet and cute. This warm my heart, what a beautiful pics," a person shared.

Admirers are expressing their desire for Taehyung and Suzy to be cast together in a K-drama, noting the "chemistry" between the duo.

"I hope Taehyung and Suzy will act in a drama together 🙏🏻😭," a fan remarked.

"I need these two in a drama asap!," a user mentioned.

"Is there any Kdrama director out there who wouldn’t waste their insane chemistry? It’s literally pouring off the screen," another fan added.

More about BTS Taehyung’s CELINE attendance

BTS’ V attended CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, wearing a cropped gray jacket detailed with colorful embroidery. His outfit was matched with high-rise trousers and black leather boots, with a scarf tucked into his back.

His hairstyle was slicked backward. The look was completed with a single gold hoop accessory and metallic necklaces. During the event, the Winter Bear singer was personally approached by Anna Wintour, the longstanding chief editor of American Vogue. She extended a direct invitation to a fashion-focused event and said,

“Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October.”

The 29-year-old responded with a brief acknowledgment:

“Wowww.”

The event is widely inferred to be Vogue World: Hollywood, which is anticipated to take place on October 26, 2025, at Paramount Pictures’ historic studio lot.

BTS’ V had already drawn attention for a sequence of stylish public appearances in the French capital. It began with his departure at the airport in Incheon on July 4.

