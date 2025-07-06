“He’s such a green flag” — Fans in awe as BTS’ Taehyung spotted holding hands with and guiding Park Bo-gum through crowd after Celine dinner in Paris

On July 5, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung and actor Park Bo-gum were spotted departing Celine’s pre-event dinner in Paris. It was held in the lead-up to the label’s Fashion Week showcase on July 6. Soon after, a clip showing the duo leaving together quickly circulated online.

In the video, Taehyung was seen holding When the Life Gives You Tangerines star's hand as they walked through a dense crowd around the venue. The Winter Bear singer then directed Park to the car, ensuring he was seated before getting in himself.

The exchange drew attention online, with many noting the K-pop idol's courteous demeanor.

"The way they are holding hands. taehyung taking care of Bogum. he protects bogum more than his manager there takes care of him. they've been friends since 2015. Taehyung has so many long term friendships bro.He's such a green flag," an X user commented.

Park Bo-gum was roped in as Celine's global ambassador in 2022. Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung followed in 2023, joining the roster.

"Kim Taehyung with bogum holding hands as they walk to the car. Tae is really so protective towards his friends. This reminds me that bogum once said “Taehyung is someone who is born to be loved.”🥺," a fan remarked.

"This isn’t the first time Taehyung has quietly and generously looked out for the people around him 😔 the way he held Bogum’s hand to guide him through the crowd and gently made sure he was seated in the car... he’s always so caring and thoughtful. I love him so much ☹️🩷," a user mentioned.

"Omg the way taehyung held bogum’s hand so they could walk side by side. he is so sweet and their friendship is so heartwarming, im gonna cry 😭," a person shared.

Despite Park Bo-gum being older, viewers noted that Taehyung appeared to take on a "hyung"-like role.

"WTF KIM TAEHYUNG OMG 😭😭😭😭 IT FEELS LIKE TAEHYUNG IS OLDER WHILE BOGUM IS YOUNGER THAN HIM AND HE'S LOOKING AFTER HIM 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 HE'S SO FCKN CONFIDENT WHILE HOLDING HIS HAND I FCKN LOVE HIM SM THIS MAN WILL D WORD ME 😭😭😭 PLEASE HAVE MERCY ON US DILFHYUNG 😭😭😭😭," a netizen said.

"The way he held his hand, It looks like tae is the hyung & bogum is the maknae 😭😭🤌," a viewer noted.

"After coming back from the military, Taehyung started acting hyung like even with ppl older than him...😭 If I didn't know better, I'd think Bogum was the younger one. The way he took his hand fearing his friend would be left behind...😆Taehyung, you're too precious💜," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung was also seen helping Park Bo-gum after his welcome party hosted by Celine

On July 5, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung and actor Park Bo-gum were also caught heading out from Celine's welcome party for 'V' in Paris. Both were among several known names attending the private soirée. As they stepped out, V chose to sit into the same ride as Park. A clip filmed during the moment later made rounds online, showing Taehyung saying:

“I’ll… I’ll… I’ll… I’ll ride in the same car as you! Hyung, get in here!” when asked about which vehicle they’d take.

BTS' V and Park Bo-gum last showed up at the Celine event in Seoul in November 2024.

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More