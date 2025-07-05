BTS’ Taehyung talks about partying in Paris, how military affected his sleeping habits in his recent Weverse live

BTS’ Taehyung came live on Weverse on the early morning of July 5, 2025, shortly after attending his “welcome” party hosted by CELINE in Paris. He went live right after waking up to interact with ARMYs online following the celebration. Seen lying in bed in his nightwear and looking sleepy, he shared a few things that fans found adorable.

He spoke about partying the previous night with his friends and acquaintances. The K-pop idol used the word "ttushi ttushi," which ARMYs believe refers to partying. He mentioned that he did “ttushi ttushi” with his Paris friends before returning to his hotel and passing out, only to wake up earlier than expected.

Taehyung also shared that he used to be a deep sleeper, but after serving in the military, he now wakes up at the slightest noise. At one point, he jokingly said that there were so many English comments that reading them made him sleepy again. He noted that there wasn’t a Korean translation for those comments at that time, which playfully tired him out.

He greeted fans in multiple languages and even said "love you" to them. Fans found the live heartwarming, especially because despite having an event just the night before, the first thing he did upon waking up was go on Weverse to update and spend time with them.

Taehyung returns to CELINE's ambassadorial duties officially after 3 years

BTS' Taehyung resumed his ambassador duties with the luxury fashion brand CELINE as he departed from Korea on July 4, 2025. Dressed in a full-sleeved white polo T-shirt, bell-bottom jeans, and leather boots, all from CELINE, his airport look captured the hearts of fans who had already swarmed the terminal to catch a glimpse of him.

He has now arrived in Paris for the CELINE Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show, which is scheduled to take place on July 6. Since he reached a couple of days early, he has been seen spending time with the CELINE family, exploring the city. To mark his return from military service and his first event appearance in Paris since discharge, the brand hosted a special welcome-back party for him.

Park Bogum, his close friend and fellow brand ambassador, was also seen with the BTS star, further exciting fans.

This appearance marks Taehyung’s return to the CELINE Spring/Summer show after three years. He last attended the event in 2022, where he appeared alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bogum. Back then, his visuals and interactions made headlines and left a lasting impression.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting his look and presence at this year’s event, curious to see how he will command the stage once again.

