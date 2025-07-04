"The most handsome man in the world"—Fans swoon as BTS' Taehyung stuns with self-styled look at airport ahead of Celine Paris event appearance

On July 4, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V made an appearance at Incheon International Airport as he departed for Paris to attend Celine’s Spring 2026 Fashion Show. His airport look caught the attention of fans as well as the media. His hairstylist, Choi Mu-jin, also revealed on Instagram Story that Taehyung styled his hair himself.

V was dressed in a fitted off-white ribbed cotton jersey shirt and dark-wash flared denim jeans. The Singularity singer was seen carrying a red polo sweater and a black duffel bag. He completed the look with Chelsea boots. His full outfit, including the accessories, was all from Celine.

Fans and fashion lovers couldn’t stop talking about how effortlessly stylish he looked. They praised his appearance even though he was wearing a mask.

The scene at the airport turned chaotic as hundreds of fans gathered to see him off. After reaching the terminal safely, Taehyung posted on Weverse, reminding fans to be careful next time to avoid any accidents.

Even though his appearance at the airport was short, social media buzzed with admiration for his style and natural visuals. An X user, @keilardz9, wrote:

"The most handsome man in the world Kim Taehyung !!"

While commenting on V's outfit, fans called him "perfect" and labeled him as a "fashion icon."

"There are no words to describe how perfect he is," a fan remarked.

"ONE OF MY FAVE LOOKS OF HIME FCKKKK OTS JUST TOO GOODDDDD," an X user added.

"Indeed a fashion icon," another netizen commented.

"He wear the simple outfits but he look damn good," a fan wrote.

Many highlighted how his post-military glow and fitted outfit made him stand out even more. His appearance reignited excitement for his full return to the spotlight.

"Lord his dressing sense always amaze me," an X user addded.

"I really love how he loves his body now," a fan mentioned.

"Haven’t seen him in loose fitting clothes since he’s been back," another one said.

Taehyung's Paris return: Revisiting his 2022 Celine debut and post-military reappearance

It has been three years since V appeared in a Celine show. He last attended the brand's Summer 2023 menswear show during an event that was held at Palais de Tokyo back in 2022. He made headlines as he wore a bold red leather jacket and his hair styled into curls. Taehyung was joined by fellow Korean stars BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum.

It was a historic moment as it marked the singer's first major solo public appearances after announcing a temporary hiatus from the group. In 2025, Taehyung returns as an official global ambassador for Celine.

His presence at the brand’s latest show in Paris will be helmed by new creative director Michael Rider. The fashion house is slated to present its Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collection on July 6.

V attends CELINE pop-up store opening at The Hyundai on March 30, 2023 in Seoul. (Image via Getty)

Since his military service ended in June, V has been fast to reconnect with fans through Weverse Live sessions, Instagram updates, and by attending concerts of fellow members. With BTS preparing for their group comeback in spring 2026, V's reentry into fashion and music is gaining momentum.

