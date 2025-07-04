"People's prince" — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung draws massive crowd at Incheon Airport en route Paris Celine event, his first official schedule

On July 4, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung was spotted departing from Incheon International Airport, en route Paris for Celine’s next fashion show. The Spring/Summer 2025 collection rollout is scheduled for July 6 this year. It marked the K-pop idol’s first formal public outing since stepping back from military duty.

The airport saw a major turnout, with fans and cameras flooding the area. Extra staff were on-site to handle the crowd, as many arrived hours earlier just to catch a glimpse. Clips and snaps from the terminal made rounds across social platforms, where online users reacted to the crowded scene.

"This is truly insane!!! he really is people's prince and korea's national treasure," an X user commented.

The BTS artist appeared dressed in a white long-sleeve tee and bell-bottom jeans, complemented by Celine’s Drugstore Chelsea boots. He also carried a large travel bag adorned with a shearling heart-shaped pom-pom keychain. Taehyung accessorised with the Celine Bay Stone pendant and small looped earrings from the same label.

"Oh Kim Taehyung power," a fan remarked.

"Y’ALL ARE YOU SEEING THIS??? THE WHOLE KOREA WAS THERE FOR TAE!!! HE IS SO LOVED AND SO POPULAR," a user mentioned.

"Taehyung is truly loved, everyone waited for him for 3 hours. He deserves all the love he receives," a person shared.

Many also reacted to the 12 live streams on YouTube, titled V-AIRPORT, broadcasting the 29-year-old's send-off for his first official schedule following his discharge.

"Oh they don't want to miss a single hair about our Taehyung," a netizen said.

"Calling all KTHs to like all these videos, leave nice comments and share once the channels have uploaded the videos," a viewer noted.

"This is what we call impact cause what they so dramatic ," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung last attended the Celine fashion show in 2022

Back in 2022, BTS' V showed up at Celine’s menswear showcase for its Spring-Summer ‘23 collection in Paris. The event, hosted at Palais de Tokyo, featured a star-studded guest list, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum.

This outing was Taehyung's first time in the public eye after Bangtan declared a group break in June that same year. Fans turned out in big numbers. The stretch along Avenue de New York was packed, with crowds yelling chants and waving signs.

For the show, the Winter Bear singer wore a red leather coat with tall necklines and long sleeves. complemented by minimal accessories in line with Celine’s signature jewelry-forward style. His hair was left loose in soft curls.

After finishing his mandatory military service in June 2025, BTS’ Taehyung returned to public life and has been connecting with fans via social media platforms.

